Maduro Calls on Americans to Unite With Venezuela for Peace on Continent

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the Americans to unite with Venezuela for the sake of peace on the continent.

"Unite for the peace of the continent," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told CNN on Thursday during a pro-government rally when asked what would be his appeal to US citizens. Maduro also urged to cease "endless" and "unjust" wars like those in Libya and Afghanistan. In recent months, the US armed forces have repeatedly targeted vessels suspected of carrying drugs off Venezuela's coast. In late September, NBC News reported that the US military was exploring options for strikes against drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In November, US President Donald Trump said that Maduro's remaining days in power "could be numbered," while assuring that Washington does not plan to go to war with Caracas. Earlier in the month, US President Donald Trump said that Maduro’s remaining days in power "could be numbered."

