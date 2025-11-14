International
Maduro Calls on Americans to Unite With Venezuela for Peace on Continent
Maduro Calls on Americans to Unite With Venezuela for Peace on Continent
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the Americans to unite with Venezuela for the sake of peace on the continent.
"Unite for the peace of the continent," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told CNN on Thursday during a pro-government rally when asked what would be his appeal to US citizens. Maduro also urged to cease "endless" and "unjust" wars like those in Libya and Afghanistan. In recent months, the US armed forces have repeatedly targeted vessels suspected of carrying drugs off Venezuela's coast. In late September, NBC News reported that the US military was exploring options for strikes against drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In November, US President Donald Trump said that Maduro's remaining days in power "could be numbered," while assuring that Washington does not plan to go to war with Caracas. Earlier in the month, US President Donald Trump said that Maduro’s remaining days in power "could be numbered."
venezuelan president nicolas maduro has called on the americans to unite with venezuela for the sake of peace on the continent.
venezuelan president nicolas maduro has called on the americans to unite with venezuela for the sake of peace on the continent.

Maduro Calls on Americans to Unite With Venezuela for Peace on Continent

08:48 GMT 14.11.2025
President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2025
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the Americans to unite with Venezuela for the sake of peace on the continent.
"Unite for the peace of the continent," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told CNN on Thursday during a pro-government rally when asked what would be his appeal to US citizens.
Maduro also urged to cease "endless" and "unjust" wars like those in Libya and Afghanistan.
In recent months, the US armed forces have repeatedly targeted vessels suspected of carrying drugs off Venezuela's coast. In late September, NBC News reported that the US military was exploring options for strikes against drug traffickers inside Venezuela. In November, US President Donald Trump said that Maduro's remaining days in power "could be numbered," while assuring that Washington does not plan to go to war with Caracas.
Earlier in the month, US President Donald Trump said that Maduro’s remaining days in power "could be numbered."
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2025
Americas
Maduro Blasts US Over Trying to Justify War For Venezuela’s Oil Wealth
1 November, 08:11 GMT
