Russian Forces Continue to Mop Up Western Kupyansk of Ukrainian Militants

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses.

The strike team of the Zapad battlegroup continues mopping up the western part of the city of Kupyansk near the Oskol River of the Ukrainian armed forces militants, the commander of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign Sneg (lit. "Snow") said. The Russian forces have taken full control of the street of Prioskolnaya in Kupyansk, the commander said, adding that Russian fighters have eliminated up to 10 Ukrainian soldiers while clearing the street. Ukrainian forces continue retreating along the Oskol River, the commander said, adding that the Russian fighters "will fulfill the assigned task." Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses. The ministry denied Zelensky's remarks about a Ukrainian mop-up operation in Kupyansk, suggesting he was either unaware of facts on the ground or was trying to hush them up.

