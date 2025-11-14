https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/russian-forces-continue-to-mop-up-western-kupyansk-of-ukrainian-militants-1123114375.html
Russian Forces Continue to Mop Up Western Kupyansk of Ukrainian Militants
Russian Forces Continue to Mop Up Western Kupyansk of Ukrainian Militants
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses.
2025-11-14T08:54+0000
2025-11-14T08:54+0000
2025-11-14T08:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
kharkov
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg
The strike team of the Zapad battlegroup continues mopping up the western part of the city of Kupyansk near the Oskol River of the Ukrainian armed forces militants, the commander of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign Sneg (lit. "Snow") said. The Russian forces have taken full control of the street of Prioskolnaya in Kupyansk, the commander said, adding that Russian fighters have eliminated up to 10 Ukrainian soldiers while clearing the street. Ukrainian forces continue retreating along the Oskol River, the commander said, adding that the Russian fighters "will fulfill the assigned task." Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses. The ministry denied Zelensky's remarks about a Ukrainian mop-up operation in Kupyansk, suggesting he was either unaware of facts on the ground or was trying to hush them up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/unit-of-russias-zapad-battlegroup-eliminates-15-ukrainian-soldiers-in-kupyansk-1123102595.html
kharkov
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b52191a8a2d38f72338fcc3011a42531.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the russian defense ministry said that ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of kupyansk in the kharkov region and of pokrovsk (krasnoarmeysk) in the donetsk people's republic were suffering heavy losses.
the russian defense ministry said that ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of kupyansk in the kharkov region and of pokrovsk (krasnoarmeysk) in the donetsk people's republic were suffering heavy losses.
Russian Forces Continue to Mop Up Western Kupyansk of Ukrainian Militants
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses.
The strike team of the Zapad battlegroup continues mopping up the western part of the city of Kupyansk near the Oskol River of the Ukrainian armed forces militants, the commander of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign Sneg (lit. "Snow") said.
"The unit continues clearing the western part of Kupyansk near the Oskol River of the Ukrainian militants," the commander said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Russian forces have taken full control of the street of Prioskolnaya in Kupyansk, the commander said, adding that Russian fighters have eliminated up to 10 Ukrainian soldiers while clearing the street.
"We have completed clearing Prioskolnaya street … We are delivering fire on militant positions in the forest area south of Prioskolnaya street. During the fighting, we eliminated up to 10 militants," the commander said.
Ukrainian forces continue retreating along the Oskol River, the commander said, adding that the Russian fighters "will fulfill the assigned task."
Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces that had been trapped in the pockets of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region and of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People's Republic were suffering heavy losses. The ministry denied Zelensky's remarks about a Ukrainian mop-up operation in Kupyansk, suggesting he was either unaware of facts on the ground or was trying to hush them up.