Ukraine Used Talks to Buy Time Citing Ukrainian Diplomat's Interview - Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Used Talks to Buy Time Citing Ukrainian Diplomat's Interview - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent interview of Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya has proved that Kiev's true intent was not genuine negotiations
On Tuesday, the UK newspaper Times, after a conversation with Kyslytsya, who participated in the negotiations in Istanbul, reported about the suspension of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Commenting on his statement, Zakharova said that Kiev had broken its "last promises" on exchanges by exchanging less than 30% of the 1,200 people agreed upon. "Today, it is clear that Ukraine curtailed talks, showing that there was no real intention to negotiate from the start. It was a tactic, a desire to gain time under the pretense of talks, retreating to their positions, repositioning [troops], and pleading for additional arms. The Times’ report based on Kyslytsya’s statements confirms this," Zakharova told a briefing. From the start of the 2025 negotiations, Zelensky repeatedly disparaged the Russian delegation, applying psychological pressure, she said. "Do you remember Zelensky saying that the Russian delegation was at the wrong level, that the wrong experts were present, that there was no one to deal with and talk to?" Zakharova added. Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul in May-July that resulted in prisoner swaps. Russia also handed over to Ukraine bodies of some of its soldiers. The sides exchanged memorandum projects on the crisis settlement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in August that Moscow was ready to discuss the political aspects of the peace process with Ukraine in any format. He said Russia had not yet received Ukraine's response to the proposal it made in Istanbul in 2022 to create three working groups to thrash out humanitarian, military and political issues. Zelensky has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for talks.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent interview of Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya has proved that Kiev’s true intent was not genuine negotiations but to delay talks and gain time for military position redeployment and weapon supply, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
On Tuesday, the UK newspaper Times, after a conversation with Kyslytsya, who participated in the negotiations in Istanbul, reported about the suspension of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Commenting on his statement, Zakharova said that Kiev had broken its "last promises" on exchanges by exchanging less than 30% of the 1,200 people agreed upon.
"Today, it is clear that Ukraine curtailed talks, showing that there was no real intention to negotiate from the start. It was a tactic, a desire to gain time under the pretense of talks, retreating to their positions, repositioning [troops], and pleading for additional arms. The Times’ report based on Kyslytsya’s statements confirms this," Zakharova told a briefing.
From the start of the 2025 negotiations, Zelensky repeatedly disparaged the Russian delegation, applying psychological pressure, she said.
"Do you remember Zelensky saying that the Russian delegation was at the wrong level, that the wrong experts were present, that there was no one to deal with and talk to?" Zakharova added.
Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of direct talks in Istanbul in May-July that resulted in prisoner swaps. Russia also handed over to Ukraine bodies of some of its soldiers. The sides exchanged memorandum projects on the crisis settlement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in August that Moscow was ready to discuss the political aspects of the peace process with Ukraine in any format. He said Russia had not yet received Ukraine's response to the proposal it made in Istanbul in 2022 to create three working groups to thrash out humanitarian, military and political issues. Zelensky has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Moscow for talks.