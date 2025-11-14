https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/ukrainian-plot-to-assassinate-senior-russian-official-thwarted-1123113980.html

Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Senior Russian Official Thwarted

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented a planned assassination by Ukrainian security services of a senior Russian official at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has thwarted a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian security services against a senior Russian official while he was visiting the burial site of his close relatives at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery," the FSB said. During the operation, communications devices were seized, revealing messages exchanged between the detainees and a Ukrainian special services operative, confirming the assassination plot. Authorities also uncovered a remote-controlled video surveillance camera disguised as a flower vase, which was used in the preparation of the terrorist act. To carry out the assassination, Ukrainian special services recruited four individuals, including a migrant from Central Asia, the statement read. The FSB warned that any cooperation with foreign states or international organizations on a covert basis is prohibited. Russian law holds such offenders criminally liable, with penalties reaching life imprisonment.

