International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/ukrainian-plot-to-assassinate-senior-russian-official-thwarted-1123113980.html
Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Senior Russian Official Thwarted
Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Senior Russian Official Thwarted
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented a planned assassination by Ukrainian security services of a senior Russian official at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow.
2025-11-14T06:27+0000
2025-11-14T06:27+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
moscow
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/14/1122653113_0:380:2966:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9be5ee0c54e59b5022167fcf7b66fb0b.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has thwarted a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian security services against a senior Russian official while he was visiting the burial site of his close relatives at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery," the FSB said. During the operation, communications devices were seized, revealing messages exchanged between the detainees and a Ukrainian special services operative, confirming the assassination plot. Authorities also uncovered a remote-controlled video surveillance camera disguised as a flower vase, which was used in the preparation of the terrorist act. To carry out the assassination, Ukrainian special services recruited four individuals, including a migrant from Central Asia, the statement read. The FSB warned that any cooperation with foreign states or international organizations on a covert basis is prohibited. Russian law holds such offenders criminally liable, with penalties reaching life imprisonment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/russias-fsb-arrests-ukrainian-agent-for-plotting-railway-bridge-bombing-in-stavropol-1123042273.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/14/1122653113_195:0:2926:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c605e947b7a58e83181f101f2236c57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's federal security service (fsb) said it had prevented a planned assassination by ukrainian security services of a senior russian official at troyekurovskoye cemetery in moscow.
russia's federal security service (fsb) said it had prevented a planned assassination by ukrainian security services of a senior russian official at troyekurovskoye cemetery in moscow.

Ukrainian Plot to Assassinate Senior Russian Official Thwarted

06:27 GMT 14.11.2025
© Sputnik / Maks Vetrov / Go to the mediabankA FSB officer is seen during drills. File photo
A FSB officer is seen during drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2025
© Sputnik / Maks Vetrov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had prevented a planned assassination by Ukrainian security services of a senior Russian official at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery in Moscow.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has thwarted a terrorist attack planned by Ukrainian security services against a senior Russian official while he was visiting the burial site of his close relatives at Troyekurovskoye Cemetery," the FSB said.
During the operation, communications devices were seized, revealing messages exchanged between the detainees and a Ukrainian special services operative, confirming the assassination plot. Authorities also uncovered a remote-controlled video surveillance camera disguised as a flower vase, which was used in the preparation of the terrorist act.
To carry out the assassination, Ukrainian special services recruited four individuals, including a migrant from Central Asia, the statement read.
"The Ukrainian regime, acting under the guidance of Western intelligence services, is preparing similar attacks in other Russian regions," the FSB added.
The FSB warned that any cooperation with foreign states or international organizations on a covert basis is prohibited. Russian law holds such offenders criminally liable, with penalties reaching life imprisonment.
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2025
Russia
Russia's FSB Arrests Ukrainian Agent for Plotting Railway Bridge Bombing in Stavropol
31 October, 09:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала