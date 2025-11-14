International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/us-snubbed-uk-rolls-out-homegrown-mini-nuclear-plant-project-1123114277.html
US Snubbed: UK Rolls Out Homegrown Mini Nuclear Plant Project
US Snubbed: UK Rolls Out Homegrown Mini Nuclear Plant Project
Sputnik International
Britain’s decision to have its Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd build the first small modular nuclear reactor on the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales, has infuriated the US, which had hoped for a large, American-led project there, reports Reuters.
2025-11-14T09:31+0000
2025-11-14T09:31+0000
united kingdom (uk)
britain
westinghouse
international energy agency (iea)
nuclear reactor
electricity prices
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933989_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_348cfcc261a4dc12c0a3609c31ce7a85.jpg
The small modular nuclear reactor promises a faster, cheaper way to boost energy security compared with decades-long large-scale plants. But the US had pushed for its own energy firm, Westinghouse, to lead a large-scale project there as part of a broader effort to deepen American involvement in the UK’s energy sector.US Ambassador Warren Stephens warned that Britain’s plan would not quickly lower energy costs or “get shovels in the ground,” echoing American frustration at being bypassed. The UK did attempt to placate the US, with a government spokesperson saying that the decision “does not close the door to a larger plant elsewhere.” The UK has scrambled to deal with industrial electricity prices—the highest among International Energy Agency (IEA) members and EU states. UK Steel's September 2025 analysis shows the industry pays ~40% more for electricity than, for example, French producers. The SMR project, while not a quick fix, is hoped to reduce reliance on expensive gas-fired power while also stabilizing prices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/trump-pushes-us-nuclear-deals-in-uk-ahead-of-state-visit-1122745826.html
united kingdom (uk)
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933989_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_162a429eba4305f8144a5435ee2594e1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain to build first small modular nuclear reactor
britain to build first small modular nuclear reactor

US Snubbed: UK Rolls Out Homegrown Mini Nuclear Plant Project

09:31 GMT 14.11.2025
© AP Photo / Carl CourtBritain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2025
© AP Photo / Carl Court
Subscribe
Britain’s decision to have its Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd build the first small modular nuclear reactor on the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales, has infuriated the US, which had hoped for a large, American-led project there, reports Reuters.
The small modular nuclear reactor promises a faster, cheaper way to boost energy security compared with decades-long large-scale plants.
But the US had pushed for its own energy firm, Westinghouse, to lead a large-scale project there as part of a broader effort to deepen American involvement in the UK’s energy sector.
US Ambassador Warren Stephens warned that Britain’s plan would not quickly lower energy costs or “get shovels in the ground,” echoing American frustration at being bypassed.
The UK did attempt to placate the US, with a government spokesperson saying that the decision “does not close the door to a larger plant elsewhere.”
The UK has scrambled to deal with industrial electricity prices—the highest among International Energy Agency (IEA) members and EU states. UK Steel's September 2025 analysis shows the industry pays ~40% more for electricity than, for example, French producers.
The SMR project, while not a quick fix, is hoped to reduce reliance on expensive gas-fired power while also stabilizing prices.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
World
Trump Pushes US Nuclear Deals in UK Ahead of State Visit
7 September, 22:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала