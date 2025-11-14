https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/us-snubbed-uk-rolls-out-homegrown-mini-nuclear-plant-project-1123114277.html

US Snubbed: UK Rolls Out Homegrown Mini Nuclear Plant Project

Britain’s decision to have its Rolls-Royce SMR Ltd build the first small modular nuclear reactor on the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales, has infuriated the US, which had hoped for a large, American-led project there, reports Reuters.

The small modular nuclear reactor promises a faster, cheaper way to boost energy security compared with decades-long large-scale plants. But the US had pushed for its own energy firm, Westinghouse, to lead a large-scale project there as part of a broader effort to deepen American involvement in the UK’s energy sector.US Ambassador Warren Stephens warned that Britain’s plan would not quickly lower energy costs or “get shovels in the ground,” echoing American frustration at being bypassed. The UK did attempt to placate the US, with a government spokesperson saying that the decision “does not close the door to a larger plant elsewhere.” The UK has scrambled to deal with industrial electricity prices—the highest among International Energy Agency (IEA) members and EU states. UK Steel's September 2025 analysis shows the industry pays ~40% more for electricity than, for example, French producers. The SMR project, while not a quick fix, is hoped to reduce reliance on expensive gas-fired power while also stabilizing prices.

