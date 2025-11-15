International
Canada Adds Bear Encounters to List of Japan Travel Risks
Canada Adds Bear Encounters to List of Japan Travel Risks
Sputnik International
Canada has added bear encounters to the Japan travel advisory, urging travelers who plan to go to northern Japan to be vigilant.
"There is an increased presence of bears in northern Japan, including in Akita, Niigata, Hokkaido prefectures. Bears have been sighted in urban areas, including resorts and hiking trails. Some encounters have resulted in casualties. If you plan on visiting northern Japan: always be aware of your surroundings and stay vigilant, avoid walking alone in areas where bears have been sighted, follow the warnings or alerts issued by local authorities," the guidelines read. Bear attacks have become a serious problem in the mountainous northern prefectures, notably in Akita, Iwate and Yamagata. In Akita prefecture, the authorities plan to use drones to detect bears, warn residents and scare off the animals.
Canada Adds Bear Encounters to List of Japan Travel Risks

13:03 GMT 15.11.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada has added bear encounters to the Japan travel advisory, urging travelers who plan to go to northern Japan to be vigilant.
"There is an increased presence of bears in northern Japan, including in Akita, Niigata, Hokkaido prefectures. Bears have been sighted in urban areas, including resorts and hiking trails. Some encounters have resulted in casualties. If you plan on visiting northern Japan: always be aware of your surroundings and stay vigilant, avoid walking alone in areas where bears have been sighted, follow the warnings or alerts issued by local authorities," the guidelines read.
Bear attacks have become a serious problem in the mountainous northern prefectures, notably in Akita, Iwate and Yamagata. In Akita prefecture, the authorities plan to use drones to detect bears, warn residents and scare off the animals.
