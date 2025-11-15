https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/canada-adds-bear-encounters-to-list-of-japan-travel-risks-1123118790.html

Canada Adds Bear Encounters to List of Japan Travel Risks

Canada Adds Bear Encounters to List of Japan Travel Risks

Sputnik International

Canada has added bear encounters to the Japan travel advisory, urging travelers who plan to go to northern Japan to be vigilant.

2025-11-15T13:03+0000

2025-11-15T13:03+0000

2025-11-15T13:03+0000

beyond politics

japan

canada

hokkaido

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/05/1106062287_0:28:657:398_1920x0_80_0_0_927094fdeecf4c08b940747a1ed1ad8b.jpg

"There is an increased presence of bears in northern Japan, including in Akita, Niigata, Hokkaido prefectures. Bears have been sighted in urban areas, including resorts and hiking trails. Some encounters have resulted in casualties. If you plan on visiting northern Japan: always be aware of your surroundings and stay vigilant, avoid walking alone in areas where bears have been sighted, follow the warnings or alerts issued by local authorities," the guidelines read. Bear attacks have become a serious problem in the mountainous northern prefectures, notably in Akita, Iwate and Yamagata. In Akita prefecture, the authorities plan to use drones to detect bears, warn residents and scare off the animals.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251021/japan-unveils-composition-of-1st-female-prime-ministers-govt-1122997340.html

japan

canada

hokkaido

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada travel advisory, japan bear encounters, northern japan travel, akita, niigata, hokkaido, bear sightings, bear attacks, japan hiking safety, japan wildlife, bear safety guidelines, bear drones, japan tourism alert, bear encounters in urban areas, japan prefectures, akita prefecture, iwate, yamagata, japan travel tips