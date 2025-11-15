https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/ex-us-national-security-advisor-says-ukraine-conflict-is-lost-urges-reversal-of-biden-era-decisions-1123117701.html
Ex-US National Security Advisor Says Ukraine Conflict is Lost, Urges Reversal of Biden-Era Decisions
The Ukrainian conflict is lost, and the US must immediately find a way out of this disastrous situation and review all decisions made by then-US President Joe Biden, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said on Saturday.
"The Ukraine war is lost and the U.S. must reconsider all previous decisions made during the Biden administration. It is a disaster and we must find an exit out for the United States immediately," Flynn said on X. Later in the day, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, responded to Flynn's post, saying that "Fake Biden's narratives collapsed."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian conflict is lost, and the US must immediately find a way out of this disastrous situation and review all decisions made by then-US President Joe Biden, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said on Saturday.
"The Ukraine war is lost and the U.S. must reconsider all previous decisions made during the Biden administration. It is a disaster and we must find an exit out for the United States immediately," Flynn said on X.
Later in the day, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, responded to Flynn's post, saying that "Fake Biden's narratives collapsed."