https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/ex-us-national-security-advisor-says-ukraine-conflict-is-lost-urges-reversal-of-biden-era-decisions-1123117701.html

Ex-US National Security Advisor Says Ukraine Conflict is Lost, Urges Reversal of Biden-Era Decisions

Ex-US National Security Advisor Says Ukraine Conflict is Lost, Urges Reversal of Biden-Era Decisions

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian conflict is lost, and the US must immediately find a way out of this disastrous situation and review all decisions made by then-US President Joe Biden, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn said on Saturday.

2025-11-15T09:35+0000

2025-11-15T09:35+0000

2025-11-15T09:35+0000

michael flynn

joe biden

kirill dmitriev

americas

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644518_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_49d5b78fd77a04b848af62189cc7ffc0.jpg

"The Ukraine war is lost and the U.S. must reconsider all previous decisions made during the Biden administration. It is a disaster and we must find an exit out for the United States immediately," Flynn said on X. Later in the day, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, responded to Flynn's post, saying that "Fake Biden's narratives collapsed."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/us-seeks-to-end-ukraine-war-to-shield-dollars-reserve-role---report-1123046626.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukraine, mike flynn, joe biden