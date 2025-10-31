https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/us-seeks-to-end-ukraine-war-to-shield-dollars-reserve-role---report-1123046626.html

US Seeks to End Ukraine War to Shield Dollar’s Reserve Role - Report

US Seeks to End Ukraine War to Shield Dollar’s Reserve Role - Report

Sputnik International

Ending the Ukrainian conflict for the United States is of major importance, as it affects the status of the US dollar as a reserve currency, an unnamed source close to the US President Donald Trump's administration told the Independent newspaper on Friday.

2025-10-31T23:27+0000

2025-10-31T23:27+0000

2025-10-31T23:27+0000

economy

us

ukraine

donald trump

dollar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1d/1118676011_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_d508b9009b0590e62be921421c46dd3c.jpg

On October 26, the US nonprofit organization Center for Freedom and Prosperity released a report regarding the Ukrainian conflict, saying that the ongoing armed conflict threatens the status of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency and will overall negatively impact the economy. The source called the report a "very significant piece of work," and added that it would influence the "administration's thinking."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/dollar-will-inevitably-decline-economies-should-unite-to-prevent-new-us-hegemony---expert-1122740509.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, ukraine conflict, us dollar, reserve currency, donald trump, white house, economic policy, center for freedom and prosperity, global economy, trade, currency stability, washington, foreign policy, economic report, ukraine war, dollar dominance, financial stability