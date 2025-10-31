International
US Seeks to End Ukraine War to Shield Dollar's Reserve Role - Report
US Seeks to End Ukraine War to Shield Dollar’s Reserve Role - Report
Ending the Ukrainian conflict for the United States is of major importance, as it affects the status of the US dollar as a reserve currency, an unnamed source close to the US President Donald Trump's administration told the Independent newspaper on Friday.
On October 26, the US nonprofit organization Center for Freedom and Prosperity released a report regarding the Ukrainian conflict, saying that the ongoing armed conflict threatens the status of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency and will overall negatively impact the economy. The source called the report a "very significant piece of work," and added that it would influence the "administration's thinking."
News
united states, ukraine conflict, us dollar, reserve currency, donald trump, white house, economic policy, center for freedom and prosperity, global economy, trade, currency stability, washington, foreign policy, economic report, ukraine war, dollar dominance, financial stability

23:27 GMT 31.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ending the Ukrainian conflict for the United States is of major importance, as it affects the status of the US dollar as a reserve currency, an unnamed source close to the US President Donald Trump's administration told the Independent newspaper on Friday.
On October 26, the US nonprofit organization Center for Freedom and Prosperity released a report regarding the Ukrainian conflict, saying that the ongoing armed conflict threatens the status of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency and will overall negatively impact the economy.
"The point is that ending the war now is an economic imperative for the US based on trade. Added to that it cannot put the dollar's status at risk," the source told the newspaper, commenting on the report, which was reportedly sent to the White House.
The source called the report a "very significant piece of work," and added that it would influence the "administration's thinking."
