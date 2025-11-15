https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/iocs-double-standards-trample-principle-of-sport-above-politics--russian-ministry-1123118650.html
IOC’s Double Standards Trample Principle of 'Sport Above Politics' – Russian Ministry
IOC’s Double Standards Trample Principle of 'Sport Above Politics' – Russian Ministry
Sputnik International
The International Olympic Committee’s double standards have trampled on the principle of "sport above politics," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on the IOC’s refusal to accredit the RIA Novosti news agency for the upcoming Olympics in Italy.
2025-11-15T13:04+0000
2025-11-15T13:04+0000
2025-11-15T13:04+0000
world
russia
international olympic committee (ioc)
olympics
maria zakharova
ria novosti
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_10a93ce662b6fedc03819a0ce1a7e259.jpg
"By pursuing a harmful policy of double standards and discriminating against athletes on the basis of nationality, IOC officials have effectively trampled the principle of ‘sport above politics’ that was enshrined in the Olympic Charter by Pierre de Coubertin," Zakharova said. The spokesperson accused IOC functionaries of "insulting athletes and their fans worldwide, depriving them on chauvinistic grounds of the last opportunity to follow competitions that should be open to all." Olympic authorities have a history of imposing restrictions on Russian journalists during major sporting events, Zakharova said. The Paris Olympic Committee denied accreditation in 2024 to several Russian journalists, including those from RIA Novosti and the Izvestia media group, citing French government's decisions as the reason for the ban. This is "a ridiculous pretext and yet another manifestation of the Russophobic position that this organization consciously promotes, with dire consequences for the Olympic movement and its ideals, including the rejection of political games in sport," the spokeswoman said. Russia expects international organizations, such as the United Nations, the UN sports agency UNESCO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to speak out on the IOC’s politicized approach, which violates the principle of equal access to information and media pluralism in favor of "certain pseudo-democracies, including Italy, the Olympic host," Zakharova said. "If they ignore this shameful incident, we will regard their inaction as yet another example of bias and dysfunction," Zakharova added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russia-reserves-right-to-respond-in-kind-to-censuring-russian-media-in-west---zakharova-1121301645.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_139:0:2868:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_237a35f983f229db9669e4fe90718a95.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
international olympic committee, ioc double standards, maria zakharova, ioc accreditation, ria novosti, olympic charter, sport above politics, pierre de coubertin, russian athletes, olympic discrimination, media accreditation, russian journalists, paris olympic committee, izvestia, unesco, osce, political games in sport, russophobic stance, olympic movement, media pluralism, olympic host italy, ioc politicization, united nations, international organizations, sports media access
international olympic committee, ioc double standards, maria zakharova, ioc accreditation, ria novosti, olympic charter, sport above politics, pierre de coubertin, russian athletes, olympic discrimination, media accreditation, russian journalists, paris olympic committee, izvestia, unesco, osce, political games in sport, russophobic stance, olympic movement, media pluralism, olympic host italy, ioc politicization, united nations, international organizations, sports media access
IOC’s Double Standards Trample Principle of 'Sport Above Politics' – Russian Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee’s double standards have trampled on the principle of "sport above politics," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on the IOC’s refusal to accredit the RIA Novosti news agency for the upcoming Olympics in Italy.
"By pursuing a harmful policy of double standards and discriminating against athletes on the basis of nationality, IOC officials have effectively trampled the principle of ‘sport above politics’ that was enshrined in the Olympic Charter by Pierre de Coubertin," Zakharova said.
The spokesperson accused IOC functionaries of "insulting athletes and their fans worldwide, depriving them on chauvinistic grounds of the last opportunity to follow competitions that should be open to all."
Olympic authorities have a history of imposing restrictions on Russian journalists during major sporting events, Zakharova said. The Paris Olympic Committee denied accreditation in 2024 to several Russian journalists, including those from RIA Novosti and the Izvestia media group, citing French government's decisions as the reason for the ban.
"Every time the governing bodies of the Olympic movement hid behind the host country, presenting themselves as obedient executors… But, whereas previously the IOC cited the host nation's stance with affected modesty and embarrassment, now it is inventing nonexistent reasons to deny our correspondents access to competitions. Its claim that a number of other Russian journalists have already been accredited for the 2026 Olympics looks laughable in form and disgraceful in substance, even to an outside observer," she added.
This is "a ridiculous pretext and yet another manifestation of the Russophobic position that this organization consciously promotes, with dire consequences for the Olympic movement and its ideals, including the rejection of political games in sport," the spokeswoman said.
Russia expects international organizations, such as the United Nations, the UN sports agency UNESCO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to speak out on the IOC’s politicized approach, which violates the principle of equal access to information and media pluralism in favor of "certain pseudo-democracies, including Italy, the Olympic host," Zakharova said.
"If they ignore this shameful incident, we will regard their inaction as yet another example of bias and dysfunction," Zakharova added.
29 December 2024, 19:11 GMT