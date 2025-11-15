https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/iocs-double-standards-trample-principle-of-sport-above-politics--russian-ministry-1123118650.html

IOC’s Double Standards Trample Principle of 'Sport Above Politics' – Russian Ministry

The International Olympic Committee’s double standards have trampled on the principle of "sport above politics," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on the IOC’s refusal to accredit the RIA Novosti news agency for the upcoming Olympics in Italy.

"By pursuing a harmful policy of double standards and discriminating against athletes on the basis of nationality, IOC officials have effectively trampled the principle of ‘sport above politics’ that was enshrined in the Olympic Charter by Pierre de Coubertin," Zakharova said. The spokesperson accused IOC functionaries of "insulting athletes and their fans worldwide, depriving them on chauvinistic grounds of the last opportunity to follow competitions that should be open to all." Olympic authorities have a history of imposing restrictions on Russian journalists during major sporting events, Zakharova said. The Paris Olympic Committee denied accreditation in 2024 to several Russian journalists, including those from RIA Novosti and the Izvestia media group, citing French government's decisions as the reason for the ban. This is "a ridiculous pretext and yet another manifestation of the Russophobic position that this organization consciously promotes, with dire consequences for the Olympic movement and its ideals, including the rejection of political games in sport," the spokeswoman said. Russia expects international organizations, such as the United Nations, the UN sports agency UNESCO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to speak out on the IOC’s politicized approach, which violates the principle of equal access to information and media pluralism in favor of "certain pseudo-democracies, including Italy, the Olympic host," Zakharova said. "If they ignore this shameful incident, we will regard their inaction as yet another example of bias and dysfunction," Zakharova added.

