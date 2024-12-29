https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russia-reserves-right-to-respond-in-kind-to-censuring-russian-media-in-west---zakharova-1121301645.html
Russia Reserves Right to Respond in Kind to Censuring Russian Media in West - Zakharova
Russia Reserves Right to Respond in Kind to Censuring Russian Media in West - Zakharova
Sputnik International
Moscow reserves the right to retaliate to the blocking of Telegram channels of Russian media in Western countries, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
2024-12-29T19:11+0000
2024-12-29T19:11+0000
2024-12-29T19:26+0000
world
maria zakharova
russia
russian foreign ministry
european union (eu)
russian media
social media censorship
freedom of speech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109957592_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d481f0a26b4130fa4e234016ec8d8dc5.jpg
MOSCOW, December 29 (Sputnik) - Moscow reserves the right to respond symmetrically to the blocking of Telegram channels of Russian media in Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, describing the bans as a "systematic purge of the information space." "The countries of the so-called collective West continue systematically purging their information space from any unwanted information sources. As part of the ongoing repression campaign against the Russian media, nearly all European Union countries have blocked the Telegram channels of Russian media, such as RIA Novosti, Izvestiya, RT, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Channel One, Rossiya 1, NTV, and the list is growing ... These and similar attacks on our media will not go unanswered. We reserve the right for symmetrical response measures," Zakharova said. Depriving residents of Western countries of the opportunity to independently form their own opinions about the events taking place in the world grossly violates the fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and is an act of censure, the spokeswoman added. Zakharova called on international organizations, such as the United Nations and UNESCO, as well as UNSECO chief Audrey Azoulay and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu to comment on the blocking of Russian media.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/telegrams-cooperation-with-french-authorities-led-to-other-countries-requests---reports-1120232799.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109957592_214:0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55881460620658282c9e43ebb00ddb36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, russian media ban, europe censorship, western censorship, europe bans russian media
maria zakharova, russian media ban, europe censorship, western censorship, europe bans russian media
Russia Reserves Right to Respond in Kind to Censuring Russian Media in West - Zakharova
19:11 GMT 29.12.2024 (Updated: 19:26 GMT 29.12.2024)
Moscow reserves the right to retaliate to the blocking of Telegram channels of Russian media in Western countries, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
MOSCOW, December 29 (Sputnik) - Moscow reserves the right to respond symmetrically to the blocking of Telegram channels of Russian media in Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, describing the bans as a "systematic purge of the information space."
"The countries of the so-called collective West continue systematically purging their information space from any unwanted information sources. As part of the ongoing repression campaign against the Russian media
, nearly all European Union countries have blocked the Telegram channels of Russian media, such as RIA Novosti, Izvestiya, RT, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Channel One, Rossiya 1, NTV, and the list is growing ... These and similar attacks on our media will not go unanswered. We reserve the right for symmetrical response measures," Zakharova said.
Depriving residents of Western countries of the opportunity to independently form their own opinions about the events taking place in the world grossly violates the fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and is an act of censure, the spokeswoman added.
Zakharova called on international organizations, such as the United Nations and UNESCO
, as well as UNSECO chief Audrey Azoulay and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu to comment on the blocking of Russian media.