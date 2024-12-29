https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russia-reserves-right-to-respond-in-kind-to-censuring-russian-media-in-west---zakharova-1121301645.html

Russia Reserves Right to Respond in Kind to Censuring Russian Media in West - Zakharova

Russia Reserves Right to Respond in Kind to Censuring Russian Media in West - Zakharova

Sputnik International

Moscow reserves the right to retaliate to the blocking of Telegram channels of Russian media in Western countries, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

2024-12-29T19:11+0000

2024-12-29T19:11+0000

2024-12-29T19:26+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

russian foreign ministry

european union (eu)

russian media

social media censorship

freedom of speech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109957592_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d481f0a26b4130fa4e234016ec8d8dc5.jpg

MOSCOW, December 29 (Sputnik) - Moscow reserves the right to respond symmetrically to the blocking of Telegram channels of Russian media in Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, describing the bans as a "systematic purge of the information space." "The countries of the so-called collective West continue systematically purging their information space from any unwanted information sources. As part of the ongoing repression campaign against the Russian media, nearly all European Union countries have blocked the Telegram channels of Russian media, such as RIA Novosti, Izvestiya, RT, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Channel One, Rossiya 1, NTV, and the list is growing ... These and similar attacks on our media will not go unanswered. We reserve the right for symmetrical response measures," Zakharova said. Depriving residents of Western countries of the opportunity to independently form their own opinions about ​​​​the events taking place in the world grossly violates the fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and is an act of censure, the spokeswoman added. Zakharova called on international organizations, such as the United Nations and UNESCO, as well as UNSECO chief Audrey Azoulay and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu to comment on the blocking of Russian media.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/telegrams-cooperation-with-french-authorities-led-to-other-countries-requests---reports-1120232799.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, russian media ban, europe censorship, western censorship, europe bans russian media