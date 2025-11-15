https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/israel-builds-concrete-wall-crossing-into-lebanese-territory---unifil-1123116999.html

Israel Builds Concrete Wall Crossing into Lebanese Territory - UNIFIL

Israel Builds Concrete Wall Crossing into Lebanese Territory - UNIFIL

Sputnik International

The Israeli army has built a concrete wall along the border near the Lebanese village of Yaroun, crossing the Blue Line, blocking access to more than 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet) of Lebanese territory, the United Nations Interim Force in Southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Friday.

2025-11-15T03:44+0000

2025-11-15T03:44+0000

2025-11-15T05:24+0000

world

israel

lebanon

middle east

blue line

united nations interim force in lebanon (unifil)

israel defense forces (idf)

security council

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120630112_0:135:3072:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_57be39a5581d06a54c3fab02567cd942.jpg

"In October, UNIFIL peacekeepers conducted a geospatial survey of a concrete T-wall erected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) southwest of Yaroun. The survey confirmed that the wall crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people. UNIFIL informed the IDF of our findings and requested that they move the walls," the statement read. In November, peacekeepers recorded the construction of another similar wall in the area. Footage showed that part of this new structure, southeast of Yaroun, also crossed the Blue Line. UNIFIL announced plans to officially inform Israel of these findings. Another new wall between the villages of Aitaroun and Maroun El Ras is located south of the line and contains no violations, UNIFIL said. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly said that Israel continues to systematically violate Lebanon's sovereignty, despite the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024. The Israeli military maintains a presence at five strategic points in southern Lebanon, including the northern part of the village of Ghajar, which the Lebanese authorities consider to be a continuing occupation and a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF claims that its strikes on Lebanon are targeting the assets of Lebanese movement Hezbollah and its military leaders. Israel has repeatedly emphasized that it will continue to hit Lebanon in order to eliminate the threat posed by the Shiite movement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/netanyahu-may-open-new-fronts-after-reaching-gaza-agreement---hamas-spokesman-1122933507.html

israel

lebanon

blue line

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel lebanon blue line, israel lebanon war, israel lebanon border, israel lebanon wall, israel occupation of lebanon