Netanyahu May Open New Fronts After Reaching Gaza Agreement - Hamas Spokesman
Netanyahu may open new fronts in the West Bank or Lebanon after reaching an agreement on the Gaza Strip due to the fear of internal problems, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday.
"There are serious concerns that Netanyahu could face a real political crisis – signing a ceasefire agreement would drag him into internal problems in Israel, and it is possible that he will decide to open other fronts: in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Syria, in Yemen, or even against Iran," Kilani said.A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip has not yet been signed due to disagreements over the list of several Palestinian prisoners whose release Palestinian movement Hamas insists on, Walid Kilani said.The weapons of resistance movements, including Hamas, and the issue of governance of the Gaza Strip were not discussed at this stage of indirect talks in Egypt, the spokesman added.
netanyahu, gaza agreement, gaza strip, hamas spokesman in lebanon walid kilani
netanyahu, gaza agreement, gaza strip, hamas spokesman in lebanon walid kilani

Netanyahu May Open New Fronts After Reaching Gaza Agreement - Hamas Spokesman

© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025.
Israeli forces move along the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Monday, May 19, 2025.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Netanyahu may open new fronts in the West Bank or Lebanon after reaching an agreement on the Gaza Strip due to the fear of internal problems, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday.
"There are serious concerns that Netanyahu could face a real political crisis – signing a ceasefire agreement would drag him into internal problems in Israel, and it is possible that he will decide to open other fronts: in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Syria, in Yemen, or even against Iran," Kilani said.
A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip has not yet been signed due to disagreements over the list of several Palestinian prisoners whose release Palestinian movement Hamas insists on, Walid Kilani said.
"A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip has not yet been signed due to disagreements over the list of Palestinian leaders imprisoned and expected to be released from Israeli jails. Among them are Marwan Barghouti, Abdullah Barghouti, Ahmad Saadat, Ibrahim Hamed, and Hassan Salama," Kilani said.
The weapons of resistance movements, including Hamas, and the issue of governance of the Gaza Strip were not discussed at this stage of indirect talks in Egypt, the spokesman added.
