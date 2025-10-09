https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/netanyahu-may-open-new-fronts-after-reaching-gaza-agreement---hamas-spokesman-1122933507.html

Netanyahu May Open New Fronts After Reaching Gaza Agreement - Hamas Spokesman

Sputnik International

Netanyahu may open new fronts in the West Bank or Lebanon after reaching an agreement on the Gaza Strip due to the fear of internal problems, Hamas spokesman in Lebanon Walid Kilani told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There are serious concerns that Netanyahu could face a real political crisis – signing a ceasefire agreement would drag him into internal problems in Israel, and it is possible that he will decide to open other fronts: in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Syria, in Yemen, or even against Iran," Kilani said.A ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip has not yet been signed due to disagreements over the list of several Palestinian prisoners whose release Palestinian movement Hamas insists on, Walid Kilani said.The weapons of resistance movements, including Hamas, and the issue of governance of the Gaza Strip were not discussed at this stage of indirect talks in Egypt, the spokesman added.

