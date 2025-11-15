International
Israeli Army Present in Over Half of Gaza Territory - Palestinian Ambassador
Israeli troops are present in more than 50% of the Gaza Strip, while humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave are only half of those stipulated in the ceasefire agreement, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna Salah Abdel Shafi told RIA Novosti.
"Israel is maintaining its military presence in more than 50% of Gaza Strip territory. There, Israel systematically destroys buildings and entire residential areas. Secondly, the volume of humanitarian aid that is supposed to flow into Gaza under the agreement is 600 trucks per day. In reality, we receive less than 300 per day," the ambassador said. The Palestinian enclave continues to experience shortages of medicines, medical supplies and food, he added. "In our opinion, Israel is not complying with the ceasefire agreement at all," the Palestinian diplomat said.
News
Israeli Army Present in Over Half of Gaza Territory - Palestinian Ambassador

13:02 GMT 15.11.2025
This aerial picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army, shows Israeli army tanks and armoured personnel carriers stationed amid war-damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli troops are present in more than 50% of the Gaza Strip, while humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave are only half of those stipulated in the ceasefire agreement, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna Salah Abdel Shafi told RIA Novosti.
"Israel is maintaining its military presence in more than 50% of Gaza Strip territory. There, Israel systematically destroys buildings and entire residential areas. Secondly, the volume of humanitarian aid that is supposed to flow into Gaza under the agreement is 600 trucks per day. In reality, we receive less than 300 per day," the ambassador said.
The Palestinian enclave continues to experience shortages of medicines, medical supplies and food, he added.
"In our opinion, Israel is not complying with the ceasefire agreement at all," the Palestinian diplomat said.
World
Fragile Gaza Peace at Risk as Israel Violates Terms—Palestinian Ambassador
07:54 GMT
