Israeli Army Present in Over Half of Gaza Territory - Palestinian Ambassador
Israeli Army Present in Over Half of Gaza Territory - Palestinian Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli troops are present in more than 50% of the Gaza Strip, while humanitarian aid supplies to the enclave are only half of those stipulated in the ceasefire agreement, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna Salah Abdel Shafi told RIA Novosti.
"Israel is maintaining its military presence in more than 50% of Gaza Strip territory. There, Israel systematically destroys buildings and entire residential areas. Secondly, the volume of humanitarian aid that is supposed to flow into Gaza under the agreement is 600 trucks per day. In reality, we receive less than 300 per day," the ambassador said.
The Palestinian enclave continues to experience shortages of medicines, medical supplies and food, he added.
"In our opinion, Israel is not complying with the ceasefire agreement at all," the Palestinian diplomat said.