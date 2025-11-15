International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/fragile-gaza-peace-at-risk-as-israel-violates-termspalestinian-ambassador-1123117459.html
Fragile Gaza Peace at Risk as Israel Violates Terms—Palestinian Ambassador
Fragile Gaza Peace at Risk as Israel Violates Terms—Palestinian Ambassador
Sputnik International
The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip remains extremely fragile, according to Salah Abdel Shafi, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna.
2025-11-15T07:54+0000
2025-11-15T07:54+0000
world
middle east
palestinians
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
un security council (unsc)
ceasefire
ceasefire violation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123117284_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd5435cc235fc1f2629231048c2ebaba.jpg
Israel is not complying with the ceasefire agreement terms, Salah Abdel Shafi told Sputnik.The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10.As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023.In response, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from prisons, including terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment.According to Russia, a settlement is possible only on the basis of the formula approved by the UN Security Council with the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/ceasefire-in-gaza-fragile-we-shouldnt-be-complacent---russian-envoy-to-un-1123084353.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123117284_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54ab1af71b54749e9933f9e18e159a18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ceasefire in gaza fragile, ceasefire in the gaza strip, ceasefire in the gaza strip remains extremely fragile, israel violates terms of gaza ceasefire
ceasefire in gaza fragile, ceasefire in the gaza strip, ceasefire in the gaza strip remains extremely fragile, israel violates terms of gaza ceasefire

Fragile Gaza Peace at Risk as Israel Violates Terms—Palestinian Ambassador

07:54 GMT 15.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiA Palestinian woman walks through a rainstorm past buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.
A Palestinian woman walks through a rainstorm past buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
Subscribe
The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip remains extremely fragile, according to Salah Abdel Shafi, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna.
Israel is not complying with the ceasefire agreement terms, Salah Abdel Shafi told Sputnik.
“Since its conclusion, Israel has killed about 260 Palestinians in territories under Israeli control," the Palestinian diplomat said.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10.
As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023.
In response, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from prisons, including terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment.
According to Russia, a settlement is possible only on the basis of the formula approved by the UN Security Council with the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.
Palestinians search for the people killed in an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2025
World
Ceasefire in Gaza Fragile, We Shouldn't Be Complacent - Russian Envoy to UN
10 November, 07:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала