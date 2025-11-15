https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/fragile-gaza-peace-at-risk-as-israel-violates-termspalestinian-ambassador-1123117459.html

Fragile Gaza Peace at Risk as Israel Violates Terms—Palestinian Ambassador

The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip remains extremely fragile, according to Salah Abdel Shafi, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna.

Israel is not complying with the ceasefire agreement terms, Salah Abdel Shafi told Sputnik.The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10.As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in Gaza since October 7, 2023.In response, Israel released about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners from prisons, including terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment.According to Russia, a settlement is possible only on the basis of the formula approved by the UN Security Council with the creation of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

