JD Vance: Peace Requires Trump Speaking Directly With Putin

09:35 GMT 15.11.2025
JD Vance: Peace Requires Trump Speaking Directly With Putin
Sputnik International
Dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"I've heard so many people criticize the president of the United States for talking to Vladimir Putin... If you want to bring about peace, you've got to be strong. You've also got to talk to people. You've got to engage in that aggressive, engaged diplomacy," Vance told Fox News. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
JD Vance: Peace Requires Trump Speaking Directly With Putin

09:35 GMT 15.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, US Vice President JD Vance said.
"I've heard so many people criticize the president of the United States for talking to Vladimir Putin... If you want to bring about peace, you've got to be strong. You've also got to talk to people. You've got to engage in that aggressive, engaged diplomacy," Vance told Fox News.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
