https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/russiaus-dialog-on-bilateral-issues-ongoing-though-not-as-quickly-as-desirable---lavrov-1123080355.html

Russia–US Dialog on Bilateral Issues Ongoing, Though Not As Quickly As Desirable - Lavrov

Russia–US Dialog on Bilateral Issues Ongoing, Though Not As Quickly As Desirable - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The dialogue between Russia and the United States on bilateral issues is underway, but not as fast as one would like, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview published on Sunday.

2025-11-09T07:48+0000

2025-11-09T07:48+0000

2025-11-09T07:48+0000

world

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

barack obama

russia

ukraine

crimea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121929770_0:127:3189:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1ddce65d32f34c416a7c3b9a786ea884.jpg

"There are many irritants in Russian-US relations, which we inherited from the previous US administration. It will take a long time to remove the obstacles. With the arrival of the new administration, we sensed its willingness to resume dialogue. It is ongoing, but not as quickly as we would like," Lavrov said. There were two rounds of talks in the spring, where a number of agreements were reached to improve the operating conditions of diplomatic missions, the minister also said. Working contacts are currently underway between Russia and the United States regarding the possibility of continuing dialogue on bilateral irritants, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that he is ready to hold personal meetings with US State Secretary Marco Rubio when necessary, as regular communication is crucial for discussing bilateral issues and matters concerning Ukraine.Russia is not disclosing all the details of its discussions with the United States on the Ukrainian issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.The Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved without addressing its root causes and taking Russian interests into account, Lavrov added.The issue of Crimea's status is closed for Moscow, the minister added."As for Crimea and Sevastopol, the residents of the peninsula exercised their right to self-determination in a referendum in March 2014, voting in favor of reunification with Russia," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251107/russia-us-need-to-resolve-one-or-two-issues-to-hold-summit-in-budapest---orban-1123070977.html

russia

ukraine

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia–us dialog, dialogue between russia and the united states, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov