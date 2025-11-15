https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/trump-accuses-congresswoman-greene-of-betraying-republicans-1123119451.html

Trump Accuses Congresswoman Greene of Betraying Republicans

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that his former supporter, Representative for Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, had betrayed the Republican Party by leaning left in his political convictions.

"[Greene] betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left ... Just another fake politician," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Earlier in the day, Trump said he was withdrawing support for Greene, arguing that she was downplaying his achievements as the president of the United States. Greene took to X to warn her voters against the "toxic political industrial complex" trying to rip the nation apart. "I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are," she wrote. Greene said she believed in the American people more than she believed in any leader or political party. "The American people deserve so much better than how they have been treated by both sides of the aisle. The way forward is America First America Only. And that may be the most dangerous pursuit of all," she wrote. The Notus digital news website reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter, that Greene wanted to run for president in 2028 and considered herself a "real" representative of Trump's MAGA movement. The congresswoman denied the report.

