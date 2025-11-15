https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/ukraine-attacked-critical-infrastructure-facilities-in-zaporozhye-region--governor-1123117914.html
Ukraine Attacked Critical Infrastructure Facilities in Zaporozhye Region – Governor
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
"Due to another attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on critical infrastructure facilities, power outages are possible in settlements south of Dneprorudnoye, Malaya and Velikaya Belozerka," Balitsky wrote on Telegram on Friday. The Dneprovskaya power line at the Zaporozhzhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been disconnected from the Ukrainian side, and the reason is unknown, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Friday. The Zaporozhye Region is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr. It became part of Russia after a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues to shell the area. More than 70% of the region is now under Russian control; the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has been the temporary administrative center of the region. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
