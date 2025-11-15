International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/ukraine-attacked-critical-infrastructure-facilities-in-zaporozhye-region--governor-1123117914.html
Ukraine Attacked Critical Infrastructure Facilities in Zaporozhye Region – Governor
Ukraine Attacked Critical Infrastructure Facilities in Zaporozhye Region – Governor
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
2025-11-15T09:34+0000
2025-11-15T09:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye region
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2531a57af5a3bd86a0bf74a403a5f066.jpg
"Due to another attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on critical infrastructure facilities, power outages are possible in settlements south of Dneprorudnoye, Malaya and Velikaya Belozerka," Balitsky wrote on Telegram on Friday. The Dneprovskaya power line at the Zaporozhzhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been disconnected from the Ukrainian side, and the reason is unknown, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Friday. The Zaporozhye Region is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr. It became part of Russia after a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues to shell the area. More than 70% of the region is now under Russian control; the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has been the temporary administrative center of the region. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/zaporozhye-power-plant-situation-not-sustainable-in-terms-of-nuclear-safety---iaea-1122892322.html
zaporozhye region
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117843913_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c8b4ae6626a8415dc35db758a38c4bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, special military operation, ukraine
russia, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, special military operation, ukraine

Ukraine Attacked Critical Infrastructure Facilities in Zaporozhye Region – Governor

09:34 GMT 15.11.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.
"Due to another attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on critical infrastructure facilities, power outages are possible in settlements south of Dneprorudnoye, Malaya and Velikaya Belozerka," Balitsky wrote on Telegram on Friday.
The Dneprovskaya power line at the Zaporozhzhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been disconnected from the Ukrainian side, and the reason is unknown, ZNPP spokeswoman Yevgenia Yashina told Sputnik on Friday.
The Zaporozhye Region is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr. It became part of Russia after a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues to shell the area. More than 70% of the region is now under Russian control; the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has been the temporary administrative center of the region.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
View of the power units of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zaporozhye Power Plant Situation Not Sustainable in Terms of Nuclear Safety - IAEA
1 October, 05:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала