Ukrainians Rally Against Zelensky, Corruption in Central Kiev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 100 people rallied in central Kiev on Saturday to protest against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid a major corruption probe spanning the national energy sector, the Strana.ua media outlet reported.
The protesters held banners reading "Zelensky is a criminal," "No to corruption," as well as banners in support of Ruslan Magomedrasulov, the detained detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
Ukrainian activist Maria Barabash said that rallies in Kiev's Independence Square (Maidan) would be held every Saturday until Magomedrasulov is released. She called for the extradition to Ukraine of Zelensky's fugitive associate Timur Mindich and the resignation of Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, calling him the "leader of corruption schemes."
On November 10, NABU said that it was conducting a large-scale special operation in the energy sector and published images showing bags stuffed with foreign currency. Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that NABU investigators had searched former Energy Minister German Galushchenko’s home and the Energoatom nuclear power plant operator's office. The Ukrainska Pravda newspaper reported that NABU had also searched the home of Zelensky's close associate, Timur Mindich, who, as Zheleznyak said, had left Ukraine before the searches began. Later, NABU released sensitive extracts from a recorded conversation between Mindich, Energoatom representative Dmytro Basov and Galushchenko's adviser Ihor Myroniuk. On Thursday, Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich.