US Will Conduct Nuclear Tests 'Pretty Soon' —Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will conduct nuclear tests because other countries are carrying out such testing.

"We’re gonna have nuclear testing because other people test, we have other countries that test, we have more nuclear weapons than any other country, I am the one that renovated them and built some and I hated to to that, but I had no choice, because they had it," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One on Friday. On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Donald Trump's promise to resume nuclear testing was aimed at verifying the safety of weapons. "We’ll do nuclear testing like other countries do. We have more nuclear weapons than any other country and we have to test," Trump told reporters on his way to Florida on Friday. The US president did say, nonetheless, that he was interested in denuclearization. Last week, Trump said that he had instructed the Department of War to immediately resume nuclear testing. He then specified that his order was due to "others doing testing" and it was "appropriate" for the US to keep up. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that a US nuclear weapons test, if conducted, would mean the end of a long-standing ban on nuclear testing. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that if other countries conduct nuclear tests, Russia will act accordingly, the spokesman added.

