Shoigu on New START: Not Much Time Left to Preserve One of Foundations of Stability

There is not much time left to preserve one of the key foundations of global stability, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with Sputnik.
"I would like to recall the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to extend the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms for one year. We don't have much time left to preserve one of the key foundations of global stability," Shoigu said. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the restrictions under New START for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the New START restrictions will be effective if the United States reciprocates. US President Donald Trump called Putin's New START proposal a good idea, according to several media reports.The United States has not yet officially provided explanations regarding its statements on nuclear tests, Shoigu said.Russia expects Washington to follow its nuclear test ban commitments, he added.
04:54 GMT 13.11.2025 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 13.11.2025)
"I would like to recall the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to extend the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms for one year. We don't have much time left to preserve one of the key foundations of global stability," Shoigu said.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the restrictions under New START for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the New START restrictions will be effective if the United States reciprocates. US President Donald Trump called Putin's New START proposal a good idea, according to several media reports.
The United States has not yet officially provided explanations regarding its statements on nuclear tests, Shoigu said.
"It's worth noting that the White House has not yet officially provided comprehensive explanations about the statements about nuclear tests made by the American leadership," Shoigu said.
Russia expects Washington to follow its nuclear test ban commitments, he added.
"We expect that Washington will continue to adhere to its commitments regarding the ban on nuclear tests," Shoigu said.
In late October, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered nuclear weapons tests to be conducted "on an equal basis" with other countries that allegedly have nuclear testing program