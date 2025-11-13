https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/shoigu-on-new-start-not-much-time-left-to-preserve-one-of-foundations-of-stability-1123108285.html

Shoigu on New START: Not Much Time Left to Preserve One of Foundations of Stability

Shoigu on New START: Not Much Time Left to Preserve One of Foundations of Stability

Sputnik International

There is not much time left to preserve one of the key foundations of global stability, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with Sputnik.

2025-11-13T04:54+0000

2025-11-13T04:54+0000

2025-11-13T05:03+0000

world

sergei shoigu

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0d/1123109009_0:207:2907:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b240919e4ad95fe61581af3c29e888.jpg

"I would like to recall the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to extend the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms for one year. We don't have much time left to preserve one of the key foundations of global stability," Shoigu said. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the restrictions under New START for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the New START restrictions will be effective if the United States reciprocates. US President Donald Trump called Putin's New START proposal a good idea, according to several media reports.The United States has not yet officially provided explanations regarding its statements on nuclear tests, Shoigu said.Russia expects Washington to follow its nuclear test ban commitments, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251109/us-informs-russia-extension-of-new-start-restrictions-under-consideration---lavrov-1123081037.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/us-nuclear-test-threats-another-example-of-washingtons-rhetorical-pendulum-diplomacy---expert-1123091855.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

there is not much time left to preserve one of the key foundations of global stability, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu said in an interview with sputnik.