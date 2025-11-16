International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/alternative-for-germany-party-mulls-energy-cooperation-with-brics-countries---lawmaker-1123120264.html
Alternative for Germany Party Mulls Energy Cooperation With BRICS Countries - Lawmaker
Alternative for Germany Party Mulls Energy Cooperation With BRICS Countries - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is considering the possibility of cooperating with BRICS countries in the energy sector, lawmaker Steffen Kotre told Sputnik on Saturday.
2025-11-16T05:17+0000
2025-11-16T05:17+0000
world
russia
germany
brics
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
multipolar world
multipolarity
energy cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121974316_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b767e2844714331720df3b4d960b52df.jpg
"One of the reasons I am here is to meet with representatives of the BRICS nations. We discussed some positions on this issue [energy cooperation]. This is a positive process. Whether this will have any results is another matter. The main goal now is simply to get to know each other," Kotre said on the sidelines of the BRICS-Europe symposium, which is underway in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory. The pressure on the AfD over its members' trip to Russia is growing, but the party does not intend to abandon what it considers "a realistic political line," the lawmaker noted. Communication channels should be open in both directions, including to show Moscow that "there are sensible people in Germany and not only warmongers," Kotre added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/afd-declines-to-condemn-russia-in-party-election-program--reports-1121411413.html
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121974316_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7018e184f18109d2f29668960197624.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics countries, german economy, economic collapse, energy crisis, nato's war, nato's proxy war
brics countries, german economy, economic collapse, energy crisis, nato's war, nato's proxy war

Alternative for Germany Party Mulls Energy Cooperation With BRICS Countries - Lawmaker

05:17 GMT 16.11.2025
© AP Photo / Michael SohnFILE —An election poster of the German right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), right, is attached to a lamppost in front of a giant election poster showing a map of Germany, at the headquarters of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. Slogan reads: 'Now AfD'.
FILE —An election poster of the German right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), right, is attached to a lamppost in front of a giant election poster showing a map of Germany, at the headquarters of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. Slogan reads: 'Now AfD'. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2025
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
SIRIUS, Russia (Sputnik) - The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is considering the possibility of cooperating with BRICS countries in the energy sector, lawmaker Steffen Kotre told Sputnik on Saturday.
"One of the reasons I am here is to meet with representatives of the BRICS nations. We discussed some positions on this issue [energy cooperation]. This is a positive process. Whether this will have any results is another matter. The main goal now is simply to get to know each other," Kotre said on the sidelines of the BRICS-Europe symposium, which is underway in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.
The pressure on the AfD over its members' trip to Russia is growing, but the party does not intend to abandon what it considers "a realistic political line," the lawmaker noted.
"Quite the contrary, this pressure certainly strengthens our understanding that we will certainly achieve normal relations. And by this I mean a peaceful exchange of views with Russia," he said.
Communication channels should be open in both directions, including to show Moscow that "there are sensible people in Germany and not only warmongers," Kotre added.
File picture taken May 1, 2019 shows AfD supporters walkin along a party elections poster in Erfurt, Germany. German media outlets are reporting the country's domestic intelligence agency has put the opposition Alternative for Germany party under observation under suspicion of extreme right sympathies - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2025
World
AfD Declines to Condemn Russia in Party Election Program – Reports
12 January, 03:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала