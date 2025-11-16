https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/alternative-for-germany-party-mulls-energy-cooperation-with-brics-countries---lawmaker-1123120264.html

Alternative for Germany Party Mulls Energy Cooperation With BRICS Countries - Lawmaker

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is considering the possibility of cooperating with BRICS countries in the energy sector, lawmaker Steffen Kotre told Sputnik on Saturday.

"One of the reasons I am here is to meet with representatives of the BRICS nations. We discussed some positions on this issue [energy cooperation]. This is a positive process. Whether this will have any results is another matter. The main goal now is simply to get to know each other," Kotre said on the sidelines of the BRICS-Europe symposium, which is underway in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory. The pressure on the AfD over its members' trip to Russia is growing, but the party does not intend to abandon what it considers "a realistic political line," the lawmaker noted. Communication channels should be open in both directions, including to show Moscow that "there are sensible people in Germany and not only warmongers," Kotre added.

