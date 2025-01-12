https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/afd-declines-to-condemn-russia-in-party-election-program--reports-1121411413.html
AfD Declines to Condemn Russia in Party Election Program – Reports
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party chose not to include a condemnation of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in its election program, German broadcaster N-tv reported.
On Saturday, the AfD party congress took place in the German city of Riesa, where the party's co-chair Alice Weidel was approved as a candidate for chancellor. Delegates to the congress voted against condemning Russia for its operation in Ukraine by a majority of 69% out of around 600 party delegates, the broadcaster said. The party’s draft program describes the Ukraine conflict as a disruption to peace in Europe and envisions Ukraine as a neutral state, outside of the EU and NATO.Since the beginning of the special military operation, AfD has consistently advocated for an end to arms supplies to Ukraine and the search for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia "was left with no chance to act differently, the security risks were such that it was impossible to respond by other means." According to Putin, Russia has been trying to reach an agreement with NATO on the principles of security in Europe for 30 years, but in response it has encountered either cynical deception and lies, or attempts at pressure and blackmail, while the alliance, despite Moscow’s protests, has been steadily expanding and approaching the borders of Russia.
03:40 GMT 12.01.2025 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 12.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party chose not to include a condemnation of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in its election program, German broadcaster N-tv reported.
On Saturday, the AfD party congress took place in the German city of Riesa, where the party's co-chair Alice Weidel was approved as a candidate for chancellor.
Delegates to the congress voted against condemning Russia for its operation in Ukraine by a majority of 69% out of around 600 party delegates, the broadcaster said.
The party’s draft program describes the Ukraine conflict
as a disruption to peace in Europe and envisions Ukraine as a neutral state, outside of the EU and NATO.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, AfD has consistently advocated for an end to arms supplies to Ukraine and the search for a diplomatic solution to the conflict
.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its goal "the protection of people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
He noted that the special operation was a forced measure
, Russia "was left with no chance to act differently
, the security risks were such that it was impossible to respond by other means." According to Putin, Russia has been trying to reach an agreement with NATO on the principles of security in Europe for 30 years
, but in response it has encountered either cynical deception and lies
, or attempts at pressure and blackmail, while the alliance, despite Moscow’s protests, has been steadily expanding
and approaching the borders of Russia.