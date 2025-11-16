https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/decisive-russian-win-in-ukraine-game-changer-for-global-stability---ex-us-intel-officer-1123120591.html

Decisive Russian Win in Ukraine 'Game Changer' for Global Stability - Ex-US Intel Officer

Decisive Russian Win in Ukraine 'Game Changer' for Global Stability - Ex-US Intel Officer

Sputnik International

A decisive Russian victory in the Ukrainian conflict would reshape the geopolitical landscape for Europe and bring about global stability, military expert and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik on Saturday.

2025-11-16T08:57+0000

2025-11-16T08:57+0000

2025-11-16T08:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

scott ritter

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118043678_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6aa12394afd775979b1a7c717a4e4e.jpg

"A decisive Russian victory in Ukraine is an absolute game changer because it will end Europe's ability to use Ukraine as a means of provoking Russia. It will open the door for genuine US-Russian peace, and I think it will bring about stability. So, the most important thing is a full Russian victory, total Russian victory in Ukraine," Scott Ritter said following a presentation of his new book in Russia’s St. Petersburg. Ritter clarified that a "full Russian victory" meant Russia achieving all the objectives outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Beyond the conflict in Ukraine, Ritter also pointed to the evolution of the BRICS group of emerging economies as one of the most significant geopolitical developments to watch in the coming three to five years. He suggested the bloc's maturation could significantly alter the existing global order. However, Ritter cautioned that BRICS faced significant difficulties on its path to becoming a cohesive counterweight to Western-led institutions. He highlighted what he described as US efforts to isolate other BRICS nations, citing Kazakhstan's recent commitment to the so-called Abraham Accords on normalizing relations with Israel as an example of Washington trying to divert attention away from the bloc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250803/russias-victory-in-ukraine-inevitable---reports-1122548648.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, special military operation, geopolitics, europe, scott ritter