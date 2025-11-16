https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/eu-split-deepens-over-plan-to-redirect-russias-frozen-reserves-to-defense-ukraine-1123121957.html

EU Split Deepens Over Plan to Redirect Russia’s Frozen Reserves to Defense, Ukraine

EU Split Deepens Over Plan to Redirect Russia’s Frozen Reserves to Defense, Ukraine

Sputnik International

If the EU countries make the decision to use frozen Russian state assets, they are likely to spend the money on the European defense industry and rearmament, French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said.

2025-11-16T13:45+0000

2025-11-16T13:45+0000

2025-11-16T13:46+0000

economy

europe

european union (eu)

russia

maria zakharova

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15751/91/157519154_0:1034:2593:2492_1920x0_80_0_0_eb774e7bed38e0de97dfc9e95976bf2f.jpg

The European Commission is trying to get the EU countries to use the Russian Central Bank's assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. On November 8, Belgian news agency Belga reported that around 140 billion euros ($161 billion) in Russian money could be used as a so-called reparations loan, which Ukraine will only repay if it receives "compensation for material damage from Moscow." Belgium opposes the plan over fears of legal consequences. There is still no consensus among EU nations on what to do with Russian state assets, Haddad said. France insists any scenario must comply with international law. At the October 23 summit, EU leaders failed to agree on the Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian Central Bank assets as the basis for a Ukraine loan. The issue will be revisited at the European Council meeting from December 18-19. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling about 300 billion euros. Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly at the Belgian-based clearing house Euroclear. The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the move as a theft. On November 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Commission's proposal to issue a "reparations loan" to Ukraine backed by immobilized Russian assets was illegal and warned that Moscow would retaliate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/euroclear-ceo-warns-of-global-investment-impact-amid-eu-plans-to-seize-russian-assets-1123119339.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

frozen russian assets, eu debate, benjamin haddad, european defense industry, eu rearmament, russian central bank reserves, reparations loan ukraine, eu legal concerns, belgium opposition, euroclear russian funds, eu summit deadlock, eu ukraine financing plan, moscow response, zakharova warning, g7 asset freeze, eu international law dispute