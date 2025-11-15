https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/euroclear-ceo-warns-of-global-investment-impact-amid-eu-plans-to-seize-russian-assets-1123119339.html

Euroclear CEO Warns of Global Investment Impact Amid EU Plans to Seize Russian Assets

CEO Valerie Urban said that the European Commission's threats to seize Russian Central Bank assets are causing concern among many clients, including Arab and Chinese investors, and will impact investments in the EU.

"I meet with many clients and government representatives. I can tell you that the issue of confiscating Russian assets is causing serious concern for many. Our Chinese and Arab partners have openly expressed this: they are closely monitoring the situation. Until now, we've made every effort to maintain their trust — and they appreciate it," Euroclear CEO Valerie Urban told a French newspaper.Urban added that if this trust begins to erode, the consequences could quickly hit Europe itself.The European Commission is obsessively trying to gain EU countries' approval for using Russia's sovereign assets for Ukraine — the amount in question is around €140 billion, intended as a special "reparations loan" that Ukraine is supposed to repay after the conflict, if "Russia compensates it for material damage." Belgium opposes this, fearing legal consequences.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on November 12 that Belgium understands the criminal nature of imposing the idea of a "reparations loan" to Ukraine using Russian assets and knows it will face retaliatory actions from Moscow.Following Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries froze nearly half of Russia's foreign reserves, around €300 billion. Over €200 billion are held in the EU, mostly in the accounts of Belgium's Euroclear, one of the largest clearing systems in the world.

