Europe Lacks Military Power to Challenge Russia - Ex-US Intel Officer Ritter

Europe poses no meaningful threat to Russia, military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik on Saturday after assessing European military capabilities.

2025-11-16T08:52+0000

2025-11-16T08:52+0000

2025-11-16T08:59+0000

"It's difficult to imagine Europe being able to transform the statements made by its political leaders into reality," Ritter stated. The former intelligence officer elaborated on the gap between political rhetoric and military capacity, questioning whether European economies could sustain the long-term investment needed to become a credible force. Ritter shared insights on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, asserting that Russia stands to gain the most from a resolution to the crisis. He argued that Russia had long sought to reshape the European security framework in a way that takes into account the interests of all parties involved. "I believe Russia will gain the most geopolitical benefit because Russia, even before the special military operation started, was seeking to transform the European security framework into one where the interests of all parties were taken into account," Ritter said. According to the expert, Russia's goal is not domination but balance, a prospect that was previously undermined by European policies. Scott Ritter spoke to Sputnik following a presentation of his new book about the dangers of nuclear war, "The Road to Hell," in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

