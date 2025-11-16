Europe Lacks Military Power to Challenge Russia - Ex-US Intel Officer Ritter
08:52 GMT 16.11.2025 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 16.11.2025)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA Russian soldier walks past a Leopard 2A6 tank that belonged to the Ukrainian army is seen on display in Moscow. Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Europe poses no meaningful threat to Russia, military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik on Saturday after assessing European military capabilities.
"It's difficult to imagine Europe being able to transform the statements made by its political leaders into reality," Ritter stated.
"There's no European country that possesses meaningful military power today, conventional military power. And there's no European country that has the ability to project that power in a sustainable fashion. So I don't view Europe as a threat to Russia at all," he said
The former intelligence officer elaborated on the gap between political rhetoric and military capacity, questioning whether European economies could sustain the long-term investment needed to become a credible force.
"From a purely military perspective, Europe lacks the capacity to deliver on the threats made by its government," he stated.
Ritter shared insights on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, asserting that Russia stands to gain the most from a resolution to the crisis. He argued that Russia had long sought to reshape the European security framework in a way that takes into account the interests of all parties involved.
"I believe Russia will gain the most geopolitical benefit because Russia, even before the special military operation started, was seeking to transform the European security framework into one where the interests of all parties were taken into account," Ritter said.
According to the expert, Russia's goal is not domination but balance, a prospect that was previously undermined by European policies.
"Russia seeks harmony. Russia seeks balance. Russia doesn't seek to dominate. But before the special military operation, Europe was seeking to destabilize Russia and Ukraine and elsewhere. I think with a decisive Russian victory, that European initiative will be thwarted, and that Europe will have no choice but to seek normal, peaceful relations with Russia," he said.
Scott Ritter spoke to Sputnik following a presentation of his new book about the dangers of nuclear war, "The Road to Hell," in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.
