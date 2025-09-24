https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/eu-defense-in-crisis-why-europe-is-falling-behind-russia-1122846427.html

EU Defense in Crisis: Why Europe is Falling Behind Russia

EU Defense in Crisis: Why Europe is Falling Behind Russia

Sputnik International

Most of what the EU has is being funneled to Ukraine, leaving NATO nations practically defenseless in terms of critical air defense systems, veteran air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.

2025-09-24T13:54+0000

2025-09-24T13:54+0000

2025-09-24T13:54+0000

analysis

russia

military & intelligence

drones

air defense

air defense missile system

patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile

patriot

patriot missile system

pantsir missile system

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115881337_0:140:2200:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_af7d8634ccd39d351e8f7a41c1c1fd68.jpg

Most of what the EU has is being funneled to Ukraine, leaving NATO nations practically defenseless in terms of critical air defense systems, veteran air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik. The problem is compounded by slow replenishment. Advanced anti-aircraft artillery with anti-drone capabilities, like Rheinmetall’s latest systems, are still waiting for deployment at home while everything is first funneled to Ukraine, the military expert noted. Radar and detection upgrades face delays, leaving Europe vulnerable. Russia holds a clear advantage when it comes to air defense, Knutov said.Russia’s Pantsir system, top-notch S-350 Vityaz mobile air defense system, S-400 Triumph missile system, and Podlet radar station outperform Western equivalents in intercepting enemy targets, he underscored.Russia deploys fixed-wing drones for airspace surveillance, while new air defense drones are capable of taking out kamikaze UAVs.Furthermore, drones designed to intercept cruise missiles are in the pipeline, the expert said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/europe-lacks-capabilities-to-detect-drones--eu-defense-chief-1122844899.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

europe lacks capabilities to detect drones, europe’s air defenses hollowed out to aid ukraine, ukraine aid drains eu air defenses, russia better at countering drones, russian pantsir system, s-350 vityaz, s-400, podlet radar station, russia ourperforms nato in intercepting ebemy drones, europe is scrambling to boost its drone detection, europe lacks capabilities to detect drones, russia vs nato drones, europe lacks, nato patriots fall short, who is winning drone war in ukraine