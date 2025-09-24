https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/eu-defense-in-crisis-why-europe-is-falling-behind-russia-1122846427.html
EU Defense in Crisis: Why Europe is Falling Behind Russia
Most of what the EU has is being funneled to Ukraine, leaving NATO nations practically defenseless in terms of critical air defense systems, veteran air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik.
Most of what the EU has is being funneled to Ukraine, leaving NATO nations practically defenseless in terms of critical air defense systems, veteran air defense historian Yuri Knutov told Sputnik. The problem is compounded by slow replenishment. Advanced anti-aircraft artillery with anti-drone capabilities, like Rheinmetall’s latest systems, are still waiting for deployment at home while everything is first funneled to Ukraine, the military expert noted. Radar and detection upgrades face delays, leaving Europe vulnerable. Russia holds a clear advantage when it comes to air defense, Knutov said.Russia’s Pantsir system, top-notch S-350 Vityaz mobile air defense system, S-400 Triumph missile system, and Podlet radar station outperform Western equivalents in intercepting enemy targets, he underscored.Russia deploys fixed-wing drones for airspace surveillance, while new air defense drones are capable of taking out kamikaze UAVs.Furthermore, drones designed to intercept cruise missiles are in the pipeline, the expert said.
Europe lacks "capabilities to detect drones," Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Euractiv, adding that building a full network across land and sea to track or neutralize UAV threats will require time.
