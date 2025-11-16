Iranian Official Accuses IAEA of Tipping Israel Off About Nuclear Sites

International
The first Iran's nuclear site that Israel attacked in June was a plant producing fuel for a nuclear research reactor, located in Tehran, of which only the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) knew, Iranian Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday.
"The first site Israel attacked was the plant that produced fuel for the Tehran reactor … Information about it was available to the IAEA. We had a room for tests in that building, and it was equipped with the IAEA's help, and then it was exactly that room that was attacked. How could such a precise strike have been carried out except by misusing IAEA information?" Eslami said during a conference in Tehran. The nuclear research reactor, for which the plant's fuel was used, has peaceful purposes, such as production of radioactive drugs for hospitals, the minister added. On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military commanders, prominent nuclear physicists and air bases after accusing the country of running a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations. For 12 days, they exchanged strikes, which were joined by the US, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US's Al Udeid air base in Qatar and then announced it had no intention of further escalating the conflict. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end "the 12-day war."
17:37 GMT 16.11.2025
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The first Iran's nuclear site that Israel attacked in June was a plant producing fuel for a nuclear research reactor, located in Tehran, of which only the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) knew, Iranian Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday.
"The first site Israel attacked was the plant that produced fuel for the Tehran reactor … Information about it was available to the IAEA. We had a room for tests in that building, and it was equipped with the IAEA's help, and then it was exactly that room that was attacked. How could such a precise strike have been carried out except by misusing IAEA information?" Eslami said during a conference in Tehran.
The nuclear research reactor, for which the plant's fuel was used, has peaceful purposes, such as production of radioactive drugs for hospitals, the minister added.
On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military commanders, prominent nuclear physicists and air bases after accusing the country of running a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations. For 12 days, they exchanged strikes, which were joined by the US, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US's Al Udeid air base in Qatar and then announced it had no intention of further escalating the conflict. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end "the 12-day war."
