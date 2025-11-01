https://sputnikglobe.com/20251101/reaching-iran-us-nuclear-deal-possible-through-indirect-talks--iranian-foreign-minister-1123050824.html

Reaching Iran-US Nuclear Deal Possible Through Indirect Talks – Iranian Foreign Minister

Iran does not seek direct negotiations with the United States but considers it possible to reach a nuclear agreement through indirect dialogue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

"We have no desire to engage in direct negotiations with Washington, but we can reach an agreement through indirect dialogue … We are ready for negotiations to address concerns about our nuclear program, the peaceful nature of which we are fully confident in," Araghchi told Al Jazeera. The minister added that a "fair agreement" is possible, but Washington has set unacceptable conditions. Araghchi reiterated that Iran's nuclear materials remain buried under rubble following US and Israeli strikes on the country's nuclear facilities and have not been relocated. Araghchi emphasized that Iran will continue enriching uranium and will not negotiate on its missile program, saying that no one "in their right mind" would agree to disarmament. He added that Iran is prepared for any hostile actions by Israel, despite Moscow informing Tehran after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 6 that Israel had no interest in a conflict with Iran. On Friday, Iraqi news agency Baghdad Al-Youm reported that the US had sent a message to Iran via Oman proposing to resume dialogue, suspended this summer. However, this information was later refuted by several media outlets, including the agency itself. Iran and the US held five rounds of indirect talks on the Iranian nuclear program, mediated by Oman. A sixth round, scheduled for June 15, was called off after the outbreak of the "12-day war" between Iran and Israel. The US later joined the hostilities, striking Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking the US's Al Udeid air base in Qatar and then announced it had no intention of further escalating the conflict. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the conflict.

