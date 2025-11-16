https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/russia-us-actively-discussing-ukrainian-peace-process--kremlin-aide-1123121808.html
Russia, US Actively Discussing Ukrainian Peace Process – Kremlin Aide
Russia and the United States are actively discussing the Ukrainian peace process based on the understandings reached in Anchorage by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
"We are holding active talks on Ukrainian settlement based on the understandings reached in Anchorage," Ushakov said. Ushakov added that many comments and signals on Ukraine were coming out of Washington, but he stressed that Russia would continue to rely on those understandings. He added that decisions reached in Anchorage had been conveyed to Ukraine, However, Kiev "did not like it." Anchorage agreements are opposed by those who want hostilities in Ukraine to continue "to the last Ukrainian," Ushakov said. When asked whether the US had moved away from the Anchorage understandings, Ushakov said that the US did not officially say that they were no longer valid. He also said that the next Putin–Trump summit had been postponed, however contacts on this matter were ongoing. If both presidents agree on a meeting, many technical and political disagreements would be pushed to the back burner, he added. "It seems to me that if a principled agreement is reached by Washington and Moscow on a leaders' meeting in one place or another, then many technical and political difficulties will fade into the background," he said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are actively discussing the Ukrainian peace process based on the understandings reached in Anchorage by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
"We are holding active talks on Ukrainian settlement based on the understandings reached in Anchorage," Ushakov said.
Ushakov added that many comments and signals on Ukraine were coming out of Washington, but he stressed that Russia would continue to rely on those understandings.
"[There are] many signals, some we like, some we do not, but the basis for everything is Anchorage," Ushakov stated, adding that these understandings are a good path for peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
He added that decisions reached in Anchorage had been conveyed to Ukraine, However, Kiev "did not like it." Anchorage agreements are opposed by those who want hostilities in Ukraine to continue "to the last Ukrainian," Ushakov said.
When asked whether the US had moved away from the Anchorage understandings, Ushakov said that the US did not officially say that they were no longer valid. He also said that the next Putin–Trump summit had been postponed, however contacts on this matter were ongoing.
"We agreed on a meeting in Budapest, then the meeting was postponed for some time. Contacts on this matter are ongoing," Ushakov said.
If both presidents agree on a meeting, many technical and political disagreements would be pushed to the back burner, he added.
"It seems to me that if a principled agreement is reached by Washington and Moscow on a leaders' meeting in one place or another, then many technical and political difficulties will fade into the background," he said.