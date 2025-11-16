https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/russia-us-actively-discussing-ukrainian-peace-process--kremlin-aide-1123121808.html

Russia, US Actively Discussing Ukrainian Peace Process – Kremlin Aide

Russia, US Actively Discussing Ukrainian Peace Process – Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russia and the United States are actively discussing the Ukrainian peace process based on the understandings reached in Anchorage by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.

2025-11-16T13:45+0000

2025-11-16T13:45+0000

2025-11-16T13:45+0000

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

anchorage

russia

us

yuri ushakov

putin-trump meeting in alaska

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg

"We are holding active talks on Ukrainian settlement based on the understandings reached in Anchorage," Ushakov said. Ushakov added that many comments and signals on Ukraine were coming out of Washington, but he stressed that Russia would continue to rely on those understandings. He added that decisions reached in Anchorage had been conveyed to Ukraine, However, Kiev "did not like it." Anchorage agreements are opposed by those who want hostilities in Ukraine to continue "to the last Ukrainian," Ushakov said. When asked whether the US had moved away from the Anchorage understandings, Ushakov said that the US did not officially say that they were no longer valid. He also said that the next Putin–Trump summit had been postponed, however contacts on this matter were ongoing. If both presidents agree on a meeting, many technical and political disagreements would be pushed to the back burner, he added. "It seems to me that if a principled agreement is reached by Washington and Moscow on a leaders' meeting in one place or another, then many technical and political difficulties will fade into the background," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/russia-expects-us-influence-will-help-push-ukraine-towards-settlement-1122958061.html

anchorage

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, vladimir putin, donald trump, ukraine, putin-trump talks, putin-trump meeting, yuri ushakov, summit in alaska, peace in ukraine, ukraine peace talks, ukraine peace negotiations