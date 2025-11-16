https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/russian-forces-free-malaya-tokmachka-rovnopolye-in-zaporozhye-region-1123121667.html

Russian Forces Free Malaya Tokmachka, Rovnopolye in Zaporozhye Region

Russian Forces Free Malaya Tokmachka, Rovnopolye in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

Russian troops have taken control of two villages in the Zaporozhye region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-11-16T13:56+0000

2025-11-16T13:56+0000

2025-11-16T13:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_0:197:2944:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3d53f4dcca0dcb2117791fd7dd5f73.jpg

"As a result of resolute actions, units of the Vostok Battlegroup liberated Rovnopolye... Units of the Dnepr Battlegroup completed the liberation of Malaya Tokmachka," the ministry said. After capturing the settlements of Novouspenovskoye and Novoye, Russian forces stormed 5 kilometers (3 miles) deep into Ukrainian defenses, without giving the enemy a chance to regroup or entrench. This breakthrough paved the way for the liberation of Rovnopolye, the ministry said in a statement. Russian troops defied intense enemy fire to storm Ukrainian fortified positions as part of the campaign to liberate Rovnopolye. Rovnopolye has become the fourth settlement liberated by the 114th motorized rifle regiment over the past week, and the sixth Zaporozhye settlement taken under control by the 127th division of the 5th army of the Vostok Battlegroup since the beginning of November.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/russian-forces-liberate-yablokovo-in-zaporozhye-region-1123118184.html

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian advance zaporozhye, malaya tokmachka captured, rovnopolye liberated, rivnopillya fighting, vostok group forces, dnepr group combat, russian defense ministry report, novouspenovskoye novoye breakthrough, ukrainian defenses breached, russian assault operations, 114th motorized rifle regiment, 127th division 5th army, frontline developments ukraine, zaporizhzhia offensive, russian flag raised rovnopolye