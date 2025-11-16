https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/russian-forces-free-malaya-tokmachka-rovnopolye-in-zaporozhye-region-1123121667.html
Russian Forces Free Malaya Tokmachka, Rovnopolye in Zaporozhye Region
Russian troops have taken control of two villages in the Zaporozhye region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of resolute actions, units of the Vostok Battlegroup liberated Rovnopolye... Units of the Dnepr Battlegroup completed the liberation of Malaya Tokmachka," the ministry said. After capturing the settlements of Novouspenovskoye and Novoye, Russian forces stormed 5 kilometers (3 miles) deep into Ukrainian defenses, without giving the enemy a chance to regroup or entrench. This breakthrough paved the way for the liberation of Rovnopolye, the ministry said in a statement. Russian troops defied intense enemy fire to storm Ukrainian fortified positions as part of the campaign to liberate Rovnopolye. Rovnopolye has become the fourth settlement liberated by the 114th motorized rifle regiment over the past week, and the sixth Zaporozhye settlement taken under control by the 127th division of the 5th army of the Vostok Battlegroup since the beginning of November.
