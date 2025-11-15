https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/russian-forces-liberate-yablokovo-in-zaporozhye-region-1123118184.html

Russian Forces Liberate Yablokovo in Zaporozhye Region

The Russian military has taken control of the Yablokovo village in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of resolute actions, the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Yablokovo (Zaporozhye region)," the ministry said in a statement. Russian forces destroyed a large number of Ukrainian troops and motor vehicles during the operation to free Yablokovo, the ministry said. The Russian forces have also taken control of Ukrainian defensive fortifications spanning more than 6 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.Meanwhile, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 495 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours."Over the past day, Russian forces eliminated up to 270 Ukrainian soldiers, 11 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including three armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and a radar station in the Krasnoarmeisk [also known as Pokrovsk] area. In total, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 495 military personnel, six armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in the statement.Over the past 24 hours, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers, eight armored fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a Western-made one, as well as eight electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.Russia's Vostok Battlegroup over the past day has eliminated over 265 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and one field artillery gun.In battles with Russia's Sever Battlegroup, Kiev lost over 210 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, an electronic warfare station, three ammunition depots and two materiel depots over the past 24 hours.Russia's Yug Battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 troops, four armored fighting vehicles, including a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, including a Western-made one, an electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots over the past day.Russia's Dnepr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 85 Ukrainian troops, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, nine electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and two materiel depots over the past day, the statement read.

