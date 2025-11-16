International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Attacks Its Own Surrendered Troops to Silence Them - PoW
Ukrainian prisoner of war Anton Chernyavsky told Sputnik that Ukrainian soldiers had tried to kill him with a drone after he surrendered to Russian forces.
"We were trying to leave in a Niva [Russian-made off-road vehicle]. Then a drone hit the car. I was wounded by shrapnel. The Ukrainian drone could not help but see that this was a prisoner transport," Chernyavsky said. The prisoner suggested that the Ukrainian military are trying to kill their fellow soldiers who are surrendering to prevent them from telling inconvenient truths about the Ukrainian army to Russians. Chernyavsky added that he had sustained shrapnel injuries to his right shoulder, hip and shoulder blade.
Ukraine Attacks Its Own Surrendered Troops to Silence Them - PoW

DONETSK, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian prisoner of war Anton Chernyavsky told Sputnik that Ukrainian soldiers had tried to kill him with a drone after he surrendered to Russian forces.
"We were trying to leave in a Niva [Russian-made off-road vehicle]. Then a drone hit the car. I was wounded by shrapnel. The Ukrainian drone could not help but see that this was a prisoner transport," Chernyavsky said.
The prisoner suggested that the Ukrainian military are trying to kill their fellow soldiers who are surrendering to prevent them from telling inconvenient truths about the Ukrainian army to Russians.
Chernyavsky added that he had sustained shrapnel injuries to his right shoulder, hip and shoulder blade.
