Ukraine Attacks Its Own Surrendered Troops to Silence Them - PoW

Ukrainian prisoner of war Anton Chernyavsky told Sputnik that Ukrainian soldiers had tried to kill him with a drone after he surrendered to Russian forces.

"We were trying to leave in a Niva [Russian-made off-road vehicle]. Then a drone hit the car. I was wounded by shrapnel. The Ukrainian drone could not help but see that this was a prisoner transport," Chernyavsky said. The prisoner suggested that the Ukrainian military are trying to kill their fellow soldiers who are surrendering to prevent them from telling inconvenient truths about the Ukrainian army to Russians. Chernyavsky added that he had sustained shrapnel injuries to his right shoulder, hip and shoulder blade.

