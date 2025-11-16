https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/ukrainian-soldiers-hide-behind-civilians-in-sumy-kharkov-regions---pow-1123121096.html

Ukrainian Soldiers Hide Behind Civilians in Sumy, Kharkov Regions - PoW

Ukrainian prisoner of war Anton Chernyavsky told Sputnik that in the Sumy Region, Ukrainian soldiers are stationed in school gyms and set up positions between residential buildings.

"They took us to the Krasnograd District in the Sumy Region, where there was a rallying point at a school, essentially a barracks set up in the gym," Chernyavsky said. Ukrainian troops were stationed in schools and between residential buildings in his home village of Pyatiletki in the northern Kharkov Region, the prisoner also said. "It is morally unacceptable, but under current circumstances, it may be appropriate," he added. Ukrainian soldiers are aware that they are "hiding behind civilians," Chernyavsky said.

