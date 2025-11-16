International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Soldiers Hide Behind Civilians in Sumy, Kharkov Regions - PoW
Ukrainian prisoner of war Anton Chernyavsky told Sputnik that in the Sumy Region, Ukrainian soldiers are stationed in school gyms and set up positions between residential buildings.
"They took us to the Krasnograd District in the Sumy Region, where there was a rallying point at a school, essentially a barracks set up in the gym," Chernyavsky said. Ukrainian troops were stationed in schools and between residential buildings in his home village of Pyatiletki in the northern Kharkov Region, the prisoner also said. "It is morally unacceptable, but under current circumstances, it may be appropriate," he added. Ukrainian soldiers are aware that they are "hiding behind civilians," Chernyavsky said.
Ukrainian Soldiers Hide Behind Civilians in Sumy, Kharkov Regions - PoW

A view shows a school building damaged after a recent shelling in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in gorlovka, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia, December 14, 2022
DONETSK, (Sputnik) - Ukrainian prisoner of war Anton Chernyavsky told Sputnik that in the Sumy Region, Ukrainian soldiers are stationed in school gyms and set up positions between residential buildings.
"They took us to the Krasnograd District in the Sumy Region, where there was a rallying point at a school, essentially a barracks set up in the gym," Chernyavsky said.
Ukrainian troops were stationed in schools and between residential buildings in his home village of Pyatiletki in the northern Kharkov Region, the prisoner also said.
"It is morally unacceptable, but under current circumstances, it may be appropriate," he added.
Ukrainian soldiers are aware that they are "hiding behind civilians," Chernyavsky said.
