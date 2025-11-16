https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/undisclosed-epstein-files-contain-names-of-some-20-prominent-people-congressman-1123122697.html

Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman

Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman

Sputnik International

The names of at least 20 prominent people who may be involved in late financier Jeffrey Epstein's crimes are in the closed portion of his files, with no investigation pending, US Congressman Thomas Massie said on Sunday.

2025-11-16T17:00+0000

2025-11-16T17:00+0000

2025-11-16T17:00+0000

americas

us

thomas massie

jeffrey epstein

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080072785_0:282:2000:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_791b198d8b2a799ae95f9fe1b423f873.jpg

"We know they there are at least 20 people in those files. There are politicians, billionaires, movie producers, who are implicated criminally, who have not been investigated," Republican Representative Massie told the ABC broadcaster. The congressman added that he would not believe these names would ever be released to the public until he saw US President Donald Trump announce investigations into those people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/leaked-epstein-documents-show-bragging-taunts--trump-name-dropping-1123109445.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jeffrey epstein files, jeffrey epstein investigation