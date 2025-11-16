International
Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman
Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman
The names of at least 20 prominent people who may be involved in late financier Jeffrey Epstein's crimes are in the closed portion of his files, with no investigation pending, US Congressman Thomas Massie said on Sunday.
"We know they there are at least 20 people in those files. There are politicians, billionaires, movie producers, who are implicated criminally, who have not been investigated," Republican Representative Massie told the ABC broadcaster. The congressman added that he would not believe these names would ever be released to the public until he saw US President Donald Trump announce investigations into those people.
Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman

17:00 GMT 16.11.2025
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The names of at least 20 prominent people who may be involved in late financier Jeffrey Epstein's crimes are in the closed portion of his files, with no investigation pending, US Congressman Thomas Massie said on Sunday.
"We know they there are at least 20 people in those files. There are politicians, billionaires, movie producers, who are implicated criminally, who have not been investigated," Republican Representative Massie told the ABC broadcaster.
The congressman added that he would not believe these names would ever be released to the public until he saw US President Donald Trump announce investigations into those people.
