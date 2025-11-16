https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/undisclosed-epstein-files-contain-names-of-some-20-prominent-people-congressman-1123122697.html
Undisclosed Epstein Files Contain Names of Some 20 Prominent People - Congressman
The names of at least 20 prominent people who may be involved in late financier Jeffrey Epstein's crimes are in the closed portion of his files, with no investigation pending, US Congressman Thomas Massie said on Sunday.
"We know they there are at least 20 people in those files. There are politicians, billionaires, movie producers, who are implicated criminally, who have not been investigated," Republican Representative Massie told the ABC broadcaster. The congressman added that he would not believe these names would ever be released to the public until he saw US President Donald Trump announce investigations into those people.
