Leaked Epstein Documents Show Bragging, Taunts & Trump Name-Dropping
On the night of November 12-13, 2025, the House Oversight Committee unleashed a trove of new emails subpoenaed from Jeffrey Epstein's estate.The emails, spanning 15 years, reportedly lay bare Epstein’s exchanges, including with Ghislaine Maxwell, author Michael Wolff, Steve Bannon, and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Here is a look at some of the key highlights from the over 20,000 Epstein documents posted online.
In one 2010 email to an associate, Epstein seemingly touts a "dinner at Mar-a-Lago" with Trump, gushing: "DT [Donald Trump] was in top form—talked real estate for hours. He's got that killer instinct."
An exchange between Epstein and his lawyer, Reid Weingarten, appears to show Trump received $30M loan from an Epstein-linked casino in 2012.
A screenshot of a 2015 email shows Epstein taunting reporter Thomas Landon Jr. of The New York Times: “Would you like photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?” No photos were sent, and Landon didn’t respond.
On December 15, 2015, Epstein reportedly forwards a note from author Michael Wolff with the warning, "I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you." Epstein replied seeking advice on "craft[ing] an answer."
A screenshot of Epstein’s letter in 2016 reveals Hillary Clinton “doing naughties” with former US Attorney Foster, who committed suicide in 1993.
In a screenshot of a 2016 message sent to billionaire real estate investor and longtime Trump confidant, Tom Barrack, Epstein says, “Send photos of you and child—make me smile.”
In a venom-laced 2017 email sent to ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Epstein ostensibly says, “I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body.”
Epstein slams Trump in a screened 2017 email, agreeing with ex-White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler that Trump was “so gross” and “worse in real life and up-close.”
Epstein brags in a Thanksgiving 2017 email, per a screengrab: “Just finished breakfast with Donald at Mar-a-Lago—great turkey, as always. Heading to the links later.”
The White House has dismissed the uproar over the trove of documents.
“These emails prove absolutely nothing, other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.