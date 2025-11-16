https://sputnikglobe.com/20251116/us-cannot-mediate-in-middle-east-after-siding-with-israel---palestinian-ambassador-1123121559.html

US Cannot Mediate in Middle East After Siding With Israel - Palestinian Ambassador

The United States cannot mediate in the Middle East because it has a history of siding with Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna Salah Abdel Shafi told told RIA Novosti.

"From our perspective, the Americans are not mediators. Traditionally and historically, they have always sided with Israel," the ambassador said.At the same time, the US is the only country that can influence Israel's position, he added.The US unequivocally supported Israel as soon as the Gaza war started, refusing to criticize the country in the light of brutal actions of the IDF in the Gaza Strip targetting civilian population.In late September, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by the US leader.On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. Hamas released all 20 of the surviving hostages who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. In exchange, Israel released 1,718 Palestinian detainees from Gaza and 250 Palestinian prisoners serving long prison sentences.

