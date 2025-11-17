International
China Foreign Ministry on US Russia Sanctions Project: China Against Unilateral Sanctions
China Foreign Ministry on US Russia Sanctions Project: China Against Unilateral Sanctions
Beijing consistently opposes unilateral sanctions not approved by the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, commenting on the US bill regarding sanctions on countries cooperating with Russia.
"China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council," Mao told reporters.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump commented on the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, declaring that any country that cooperates with Russia will be subject to severe sanctions, and Iran may be added to the same bill. US President Donald Trump told reporters that Republicans were introducing very tough legislation imposing sanctions on any country doing business with Russia. He added that Iran might be included as well, noting that he had suggested it, and said that any country engaging economically with Russia would face severe penalties.
China Foreign Ministry on US Russia Sanctions Project: China Against Unilateral Sanctions

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing consistently opposes unilateral sanctions not approved by the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, commenting on the US bill regarding sanctions on countries cooperating with Russia.
"China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council," Mao told reporters.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump commented on the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, declaring that any country that cooperates with Russia will be subject to severe sanctions, and Iran may be added to the same bill.
US President Donald Trump told reporters that Republicans were introducing very tough legislation imposing sanctions on any country doing business with Russia. He added that Iran might be included as well, noting that he had suggested it, and said that any country engaging economically with Russia would face severe penalties.
