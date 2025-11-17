https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/china-foreign-ministry-on-us-russia-sanctions-project-china-against-unilateral-sanctions-1123125861.html

China Foreign Ministry on US Russia Sanctions Project: China Against Unilateral Sanctions

China Foreign Ministry on US Russia Sanctions Project: China Against Unilateral Sanctions

Sputnik International

Beijing consistently opposes unilateral sanctions not approved by the UN Security Council, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, commenting on the US bill regarding sanctions on countries cooperating with Russia.

2025-11-17T09:56+0000

2025-11-17T09:56+0000

2025-11-17T09:56+0000

world

donald trump

russia

china

beijing

un security council (unsc)

chinese foreign ministry

sanctions

us sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106909/23/1069092378_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_34e3c4b3883ec81c2c02face45dacc41.jpg

"China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council," Mao told reporters.Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump commented on the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, declaring that any country that cooperates with Russia will be subject to severe sanctions, and Iran may be added to the same bill. US President Donald Trump told reporters that Republicans were introducing very tough legislation imposing sanctions on any country doing business with Russia. He added that Iran might be included as well, noting that he had suggested it, and said that any country engaging economically with Russia would face severe penalties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/trump-backs-bill-sanctioning-any-country-cooperating-with-russia-1123123292.html

russia

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china foreign ministry, us russia sanctions project, china against unilateral sanctions