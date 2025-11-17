https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/trump-backs-bill-sanctioning-any-country-cooperating-with-russia-1123123292.html

Trump Backs Bill Sanctioning Any Country Cooperating With Russia

US President Donald Trump commented on the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, declaring that any country that cooperates with Russia will be subject to severe sanctions, and Iran may be added to the same bill.

"The Republicans are putting in legislation that is very tough, sanctioning, etc., etc., on any country doing business with Russia. They may add Iran to that, as you know, I suggested it. So any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," Trump told reporters.

