Trump Backs Bill Sanctioning Any Country Cooperating With Russia
US President Donald Trump commented on the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, declaring that any country that cooperates with Russia will be subject to severe sanctions, and Iran may be added to the same bill.
"The Republicans are putting in legislation that is very tough, sanctioning, etc., etc., on any country doing business with Russia. They may add Iran to that, as you know, I suggested it. So any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," Trump told reporters.
sanctions against russia, american sanctions, sanctions on russian economy, economic pressure, hegemony, us pressure, trump bipolar, trump world, king trump
04:58 GMT 17.11.2025
President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks before posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump commented on the bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, declaring that any country that cooperates with Russia will be subject to severe sanctions, and Iran may be added to the same bill.
"The Republicans are putting in legislation that is very tough, sanctioning, etc., etc., on any country doing business with Russia. They may add Iran to that, as you know, I suggested it. So any country that does business with Russia will be very severely sanctioned," Trump told reporters.
“That’s okay with me,” Trump added.
