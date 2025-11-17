https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/eu-politician-statements-on-war-in-2030-show-brussels-developing-military-plans--orban-1123126100.html
Orban Exposes EU Politicians’ ‘War by 2030’ Talk As Dangerous Confession
The statements made by European politicians about their readiness for war in 2030 indicate that Brussels is openly developing military plans, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
In a recent interview, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that war between the alliance and Russia could begin before 2029.
13:21 GMT 17.11.2025 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 17.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The statements articulated by European politicians about their readiness for war in 2030 indicate that Brussels is openly hatching military plans, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
"In European politics, one can hear harsh expressions such as 'war economy' or 'we must be ready for war by 2030.' Because of this, economic policy is undergoing serious consequences, a war plan is being openly developed in Brussels, documents are being accepted and statements are being made," Orban told a press conference in Budapest.
