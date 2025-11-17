https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-foreign-ministry-on-pistorius-natorussia-war-remark-no-doubt-who-aggressor-is-1123124725.html

‘No Doubt Who's The Aggressor’: Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister’s NATO–Russia Remark

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on a remark by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility of a NATO-Russia war by 2029, that there is now no doubt who the aggressor is.

"Now there is no doubt who the aggressor is," Zakharova said.In a recent interview, Pistorius said that war between the alliance and Russia could erupt before 2029.

