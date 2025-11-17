https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/russian-foreign-ministry-on-pistorius-natorussia-war-remark-no-doubt-who-aggressor-is-1123124725.html
‘No Doubt Who's The Aggressor’: Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister’s NATO–Russia Remark
‘No Doubt Who's The Aggressor’: Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister’s NATO–Russia Remark
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on a remark by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility of a NATO-Russia war by 2029, that there is now no doubt who the aggressor is.
2025-11-17T08:47+0000
2025-11-17T08:47+0000
2025-11-17T08:55+0000
world
maria zakharova
boris pistorius
russia
nato
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg
"Now there is no doubt who the aggressor is," Zakharova said.In a recent interview, Pistorius said that war between the alliance and Russia could erupt before 2029.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/moscow-hopes-hague-to-notice-kievs-attempts-to-pit-nato-against-russia---embassy-1123098010.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_17:0:2748:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2523877c8fe52c8daea885bcf6c45c8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign ministry, german defense minister boris pistorius, nato-russia
russian foreign ministry, german defense minister boris pistorius, nato-russia
‘No Doubt Who's The Aggressor’: Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister’s NATO–Russia Remark
08:47 GMT 17.11.2025 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 17.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on a remark by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility of a NATO-Russia war by 2029, that there is now no doubt who the aggressor is.
"Now there is no doubt who the aggressor is," Zakharova said.
In a recent interview, Pistorius said that war between the alliance and Russia
could erupt before 2029.