'No Doubt Who's The Aggressor': Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister's NATO–Russia Remark
‘No Doubt Who's The Aggressor’: Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister’s NATO–Russia Remark
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on a remark by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility of a NATO-Russia war by 2029, that there is now no doubt who the aggressor is.
"Now there is no doubt who the aggressor is," Zakharova said.In a recent interview, Pistorius said that war between the alliance and Russia could erupt before 2029.
russian foreign ministry, german defense minister boris pistorius, nato-russia
russian foreign ministry, german defense minister boris pistorius, nato-russia

‘No Doubt Who's The Aggressor’: Russian MFA Spox Hits Back at German Minister’s NATO–Russia Remark

08:47 GMT 17.11.2025 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 17.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday, commenting on a remark by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius about the possibility of a NATO-Russia war by 2029, that there is now no doubt who the aggressor is.
"Now there is no doubt who the aggressor is," Zakharova said.
In a recent interview, Pistorius said that war between the alliance and Russia could erupt before 2029.
World
Russia to Netherlands: Ukraine's MiG Hijack Plot Risks Dragging NATO into Full Military Conflict
11 November, 10:35 GMT
