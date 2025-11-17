International
UAE President Visits Russian Exhibit at Dubai Airshow 2025
UAE President Visits Russian Exhibit at Dubai Airshow 2025
President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Russian exhibit at the 19th international airshow Dubai Airshow 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
Accompanied by Russian state industrial corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the UAE President toured the stand and the aircraft on display, paying particular attention to the Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet. The Russian delegation at the Dubai international air show is headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
uae president, mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, dubai airshow 2025
09:40 GMT 17.11.2025
DUBAI (Sputnik) - President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Russian exhibit at the 19th international airshow Dubai Airshow 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
Accompanied by Russian state industrial corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the UAE President toured the stand and the aircraft on display, paying particular attention to the Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet.
The Russian delegation at the Dubai international air show is headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
