https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/uae-president-visits-russian-exhibit-at-dubai-airshow-2025-1123125096.html
UAE President Visits Russian Exhibit at Dubai Airshow 2025
UAE President Visits Russian Exhibit at Dubai Airshow 2025
Sputnik International
President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Russian exhibit at the 19th international airshow Dubai Airshow 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
2025-11-17T09:40+0000
2025-11-17T09:40+0000
2025-11-17T09:40+0000
world
dubai
uae
russia
rostec
denis manturov
sergey chemezov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124938_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_0855de86daf0dcc4dba76d0f403a470e.jpg
Accompanied by Russian state industrial corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the UAE President toured the stand and the aircraft on display, paying particular attention to the Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet. The Russian delegation at the Dubai international air show is headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/made-in-russia-items-shine-at-gulfood-2024-exhibition-in-dubai-1116878468.html
dubai
uae
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124938_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ff6b1c555ad045205e109d00588069b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uae president, mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, dubai airshow 2025
uae president, mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, dubai airshow 2025
UAE President Visits Russian Exhibit at Dubai Airshow 2025
DUBAI (Sputnik) - President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the Russian exhibit at the 19th international airshow Dubai Airshow 2025, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
Accompanied by Russian state industrial corporation Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov, the UAE President toured the stand and the aircraft on display, paying particular attention to the Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet.
The Russian delegation at the Dubai
international air show is headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.
19 February 2024, 15:57 GMT