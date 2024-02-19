International
'Made in Russia' Items Shine at Gulfood-2024 Exhibition in Dubai
The Dubai World Trade Centre hosts the world's biggest food and beverages event as part of the Gulfood-2024 exhibition, providing a great platform for food international vendors
On Monday, the national “Made in Russia” expo opened at the Gulfood-2024 exhibition with the support of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF).The REC has drawn up a busy business program for the Russian participants that includes 650-plus B2B meetings. Such meetings commonly yield multi-million fruitful contracts.
15:57 GMT 19.02.2024
The Dubai World Trade Centre hosts the world’s biggest food and beverages event as part of the Gulfood-2024 exhibition, providing a great platform for food international vendors.
On Monday, the national “Made in Russia” expo opened at the Gulfood-2024 exhibition with the support of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF).

“This year, a record number of Russian exporters take part in the exhibition – 97 companies from 32 regions of the country. They have presented over three tons of their products in an area covering more than 1,000 square meters,” the official statement reads.

The REC has drawn up a busy business program for the Russian participants that includes 650-plus B2B meetings. Such meetings commonly yield multi-million fruitful contracts.

“Today we present a great variety of different foods – meats, fish, dairy, and sweets. ‘Made in Russia’ is not just a national brand, but also a true national pride. We seek to show the world how unique our products are, thanks to their ecological purity and top-tier quality. That is precisely why every product presented at our exhibition is special and deserves to take its place on the shelves of grocery stores around the world,” said Veronika Nikishina, General Director of REC JSC.

Gulfood is the largest and most prominent food and beverage exhibition in the world in general and in the Gulf and Middle East region in particular. It attracts an unprecedented number of visitors, exhibitors and businesses. Throughout its run from February 19 to 23, Gulfood will host more than 5,200 companies from 125 countries, with over 130,000 visitors from 195 countries in attendance.

