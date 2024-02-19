https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/made-in-russia-items-shine-at-gulfood-2024-exhibition-in-dubai-1116878468.html

‘Made in Russia’ Items Shine at Gulfood-2024 Exhibition in Dubai

The Dubai World Trade Centre hosts the world’s biggest food and beverages event as part of the Gulfood-2024 exhibition, providing a great platform for food international vendors

On Monday, the national “Made in Russia” expo opened at the Gulfood-2024 exhibition with the support of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF).The REC has drawn up a busy business program for the Russian participants that includes 650-plus B2B meetings. Such meetings commonly yield multi-million fruitful contracts.

