Cloudfare Outage Cuts Off Access to X, ChatGPT

ChatGPT and social media platform X were among the websites experiencing outages on Tuesday, blocking access by users, the Cloudflare web security firm said.

"Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly," the company announced in a statement released at 11:48 GMT. After that, it repeatedly said that an investigation into the failure was underway, before claiming at 13:04 GMT that the issue has been "identified" and "a fix is being implemented." As of 13:41 GMT, access to X and other websites remains restricted, with Cloudflare saying that it is continuing work to restore services.

