https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/cloudfare-web-security-firm-reports-outage-affecting-websites-including-x-chatgpt-1123135047.html
Cloudfare Outage Cuts Off Access to X, ChatGPT
Cloudfare Outage Cuts Off Access to X, ChatGPT
Sputnik International
ChatGPT and social media platform X were among the websites experiencing outages on Tuesday, blocking access by users, the Cloudflare web security firm said.
2025-11-18T14:24+0000
2025-11-18T14:24+0000
2025-11-18T15:09+0000
beyond politics
cloudflare
computer
website
chatgpt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115377878_0:265:2698:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_545ac6524e06ced58789c32ad294b384.jpg
"Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly," the company announced in a statement released at 11:48 GMT. After that, it repeatedly said that an investigation into the failure was underway, before claiming at 13:04 GMT that the issue has been "identified" and "a fix is being implemented." As of 13:41 GMT, access to X and other websites remains restricted, with Cloudflare saying that it is continuing work to restore services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/us-social-security-administration-website-crashes-following-doge-upgrades--reports-1121832404.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115377878_0:12:2698:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_094a81687b54fb701bdab9b6645b999e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cloudfare web security firm, websites experiencing outages, affecting websites including x, chatgpt
cloudfare web security firm, websites experiencing outages, affecting websites including x, chatgpt
Cloudfare Outage Cuts Off Access to X, ChatGPT
14:24 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 15:09 GMT 18.11.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A major outage on Tuesday crashed numerous websites, including ChatGPT and social media platform X, disrupting access for users, web security firm Cloudflare reported.
"Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly," the company announced in a statement released at 11:48 GMT.
After that, it repeatedly said that an investigation into the failure was underway, before claiming at 13:04 GMT that the issue has been "identified" and "a fix is being implemented."
As of 13:41 GMT, access to X and other websites remains restricted, with Cloudflare saying that it is continuing work to restore services.