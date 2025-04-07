https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/us-social-security-administration-website-crashes-following-doge-upgrades--reports-1121832404.html
US Social Security Administration Website Crashes Following DOGE Upgrades – Reports
The United States Social Security Administration's website has crashed repeatedly in recent weeks after the SSA installed a fraud check upgrade mandated by Elon Musk's cost-cutting agency, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing current and former administration officials with knowledge of the matter.
Officials told the newspaper that crashes usually lasted for anywhere from 20 minutes to 24 hours. Even when the website was back online, many users had trouble accessing their accounts or logged in only to find their information missing. The problem appears to stem from an expanded fraud check system introduced by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), they said, adding that the administration's technology team had not tested the system to see if it can handle the rush caused by a large flow of visitors. Crashes appear to be caused by the expansion of a contract between the Trump administration and a credit-reporting agency that tracks names, addresses and other personal information to verify users' identities, the newspaper reported. The expanded checks are now being conducted earlier and in relation to a larger number of consumers, leading to an increased load on servers.
Officials told the newspaper that crashes usually lasted for anywhere from 20 minutes to 24 hours. Even when the website was back online, many users had trouble accessing their accounts or logged in only to find their information missing.
The problem appears to stem from an expanded fraud check system introduced by the Department of Government Efficiency
(DOGE), they said, adding that the administration's technology team had not tested the system to see if it can handle the rush caused by a large flow of visitors.
Crashes appear to be caused by the expansion of a contract between the Trump administration and a credit-reporting agency that tracks names, addresses and other personal information to verify users' identities, the newspaper reported. The expanded checks are now being conducted earlier and in relation to a larger number of consumers, leading to an increased load on servers.