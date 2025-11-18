International
Trump: 'I Would Be Proud' to 'Knock Out Cocaine Factories’ in Colombia
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be "proud" to strike what he called "cocaine factories" in Colombia.
“Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine. Would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it personally,” Trump said, while clarifying that he was not announcing any specific operation.
Trump: 'I Would Be Proud' to 'Knock Out Cocaine Factories’ in Colombia

05:15 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 18.11.2025)
“Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine. Would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it personally,” Trump said, while clarifying that he was not announcing any specific operation.
“I didn’t say I’m doing it, but I would be proud to do it,” Trump explained.
