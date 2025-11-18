https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/i-would-be-proud-to-target-cocaine-factories-in-colombia---trump-1123128095.html
Trump: 'I Would Be Proud' to 'Knock Out Cocaine Factories’ in Colombia
Trump: 'I Would Be Proud' to 'Knock Out Cocaine Factories’ in Colombia
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be "proud" to strike what he called "cocaine factories" in Colombia.
2025-11-18T05:15+0000
2025-11-18T05:15+0000
2025-11-18T07:09+0000
americas
us
donald trump
colombia
hegemony
us hegemony
attack
drug cartel
drug trafficking
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123128193_0:40:3072:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_9f60f51ca25671c07f09ebe6e3794925.jpg
“Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine. Would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it personally,” Trump said, while clarifying that he was not announcing any specific operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251020/colombia-recalls-its-ambassador-from-us-at-petros-request--1122992498.html
americas
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123128193_135:0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5925dacdf382b9de068cd52c6b961763.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump war, war of aggression, attack on colombia, us-colombia war, trump strike, trump's strike, us strike, drug trafficking, drug cartel
trump war, war of aggression, attack on colombia, us-colombia war, trump strike, trump's strike, us strike, drug trafficking, drug cartel
Trump: 'I Would Be Proud' to 'Knock Out Cocaine Factories’ in Colombia
05:15 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 18.11.2025)
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would be "proud" to strike what he called "cocaine factories" in Colombia.
“Colombia has cocaine factories where they make cocaine. Would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it personally,” Trump said, while clarifying that he was not announcing any specific operation.
“I didn’t say I’m doing it, but I would be proud to do it,” Trump explained.