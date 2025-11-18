https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/sco-countries-share-in-global-gdp-could-reach-35-by-end-of-2025-1123132975.html
SCO Countries' Share in Global GDP Could Reach 35% by End of 2025
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries' share in global GDP reached a third in 2024, and could rise to 35% by the end of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.
"Last year, the combined exports of our countries accounted for approximately one-fifth of the global total. And the share of SCO members in global gross domestic product has already reached one-third. By the end of this year, according to forecasts, it will grow even further – to 35%," Mishustin said.Moscow hosts the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states on Tuesday. A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states is taking place at the “Russia” National Center in Moscow. It will be the final event of Russia’s chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government for 2024–2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries' share in global GDP reached a third in 2024, and could rise to 35% by the end of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.
"Last year, the combined exports of our countries accounted for approximately one-fifth of the global total. And the share of SCO members
in global gross domestic product has already reached one-third. By the end of this year, according to forecasts, it will grow even further – to 35%," Mishustin said.
Moscow hosts the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states on Tuesday.
A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states is taking place at the “Russia” National Center in Moscow. It will be the final event of Russia’s chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government for 2024–2025.