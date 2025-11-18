International
Putin: Russia Rapidly Expanding Its Unique Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/sco-countries-share-in-global-gdp-could-reach-35-by-end-of-2025-1123132975.html
SCO Countries' Share in Global GDP Could Reach 35% by End of 2025
SCO Countries' Share in Global GDP Could Reach 35% by End of 2025
Sputnik International
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries' share in global GDP reached a third in 2024, and could rise to 35% by the end of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.
2025-11-18T10:23+0000
2025-11-18T10:23+0000
economy
shanghai
mikhail mishustin
moscow
russia
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123132814_0:219:2591:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_72e14cdb5becb4609b13da20addafbd0.jpg
"Last year, the combined exports of our countries accounted for approximately one-fifth of the global total. And the share of SCO members in global gross domestic product has already reached one-third. By the end of this year, according to forecasts, it will grow even further – to 35%," Mishustin said.Moscow hosts the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states on Tuesday. A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states is taking place at the “Russia” National Center in Moscow. It will be the final event of Russia’s chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government for 2024–2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251113/sco-member-states-agree-on-action-plan-for-trade-cooperation-program-until-2030-1123109252.html
shanghai
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/12/1123132814_34:0:2558:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_40ae8a14baed924da33eddc238f33af6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sco countries, global gdp, the shanghai cooperation organization, russian prime minister mikhail mishustin
sco countries, global gdp, the shanghai cooperation organization, russian prime minister mikhail mishustin

SCO Countries' Share in Global GDP Could Reach 35% by End of 2025

10:23 GMT 18.11.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov / Go to the mediabankRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries' share in global GDP reached a third in 2024, and could rise to 35% by the end of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.
"Last year, the combined exports of our countries accounted for approximately one-fifth of the global total. And the share of SCO members in global gross domestic product has already reached one-third. By the end of this year, according to forecasts, it will grow even further – to 35%," Mishustin said.
Moscow hosts the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states on Tuesday.
A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states is taking place at the “Russia” National Center in Moscow. It will be the final event of Russia’s chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government for 2024–2025.
SCO Summit -2025. Day two - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2025
World
SCO Member States Agree on Action Plan for Trade Cooperation Program Until 2030
13 November, 06:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала