https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/trump-says-not-ruling-out-putting-us-troops-on-ground-in-venezuela-1123127674.html
Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela
Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is not ruling out putting US troops on the ground in Venezuela as tensions between the countries continue to escalate.
2025-11-18T04:53+0000
2025-11-18T04:53+0000
2025-11-18T07:04+0000
americas
us
donald trump
venezuela
military attack
strikes
war
us hegemony
hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122564818_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_282423d621308cd7849dfea643e72206.jpg
“No, I do not rule that out. I don't rule out anything. We just have to take care of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had ruled out sending US troops to Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/trump-still-mulling-land-operation-in-venezuela-opting-for-diplomacy---reports-1123127259.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122564818_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23244e700d1a9a2568c45253232bcb00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump, us-venezuela
Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela
04:53 GMT 18.11.2025 (Updated: 07:04 GMT 18.11.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is not ruling out putting US troops on the ground in Venezuela as tensions between the countries continue to escalate.
“No, I do not rule that out. I don't rule out anything. We just have to take care of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had ruled out sending US troops to Venezuela.