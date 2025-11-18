https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/trump-says-not-ruling-out-putting-us-troops-on-ground-in-venezuela-1123127674.html

Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela

Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is not ruling out putting US troops on the ground in Venezuela as tensions between the countries continue to escalate.

2025-11-18T04:53+0000

2025-11-18T04:53+0000

2025-11-18T07:04+0000

americas

us

donald trump

venezuela

military attack

strikes

war

us hegemony

hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122564818_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_282423d621308cd7849dfea643e72206.jpg

“No, I do not rule that out. I don't rule out anything. We just have to take care of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had ruled out sending US troops to Venezuela.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/trump-still-mulling-land-operation-in-venezuela-opting-for-diplomacy---reports-1123127259.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, us-venezuela