Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela
Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is not ruling out putting US troops on the ground in Venezuela as tensions between the countries continue to escalate.
“No, I do not rule that out. I don't rule out anything. We just have to take care of Venezuela,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had ruled out sending US troops to Venezuela.
Trump 'Not Ruling Out' Putting US Boots on the Ground in Venezuela

04:53 GMT 18.11.2025
