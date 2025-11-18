https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/uss-gaza-plan-designed-to-give-palestines-subjugation-veneer-of-un-legitimacy---mohammad-marandi-1123133480.html

US’s Gaza Plan Designed to Give Palestine’s Subjugation Veneer of UN Legitimacy - Mohammad Marandi

The UN Security Council approved the US’s Gaza ceasefire and international stabilization force plans on Monday. Russia and China abstained from the vote, but did not veto the plan in light of the Palestinian Authority's desire to avoid renewed bloodshed. Sputnik asked renowned Iranian-American political analyst Mohammad Marandi to comment.

The US Gaza plan is “a fake peace plan that is approved by the UN Security Council will only enhance the strength of the United States and the Israeli regime to further abuse Palestinians and to push Palestinians out of Gaza,” Marandi told Sputnik.The plan proposes what the observer fears amounts to “an international occupation” of the Strip, with “no mention of Palestinian independence” in the US resolution.The US "has no intention of allowing the Palestinian people to have a state." The stabilization force will amount to "international occupation," according to the observer.The observer characterized last month's Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt as a shameful "monkey show," and suggested that attendees "literally sold out the Palestinian people" to try to get in the US president's good graces.Russian representative Vassily Nebenzia said the Security Council resolution on Gaza passed Monday was “reminiscent of colonial practices and the British mandate for Palestine” that was “granted by the League of Nations, when the opinions of the Palestinians themselves were not taken into account whatsoever.”He also warned that the lack of clarity about the stabilization force's mandate could make it into an unwitting party to the conflict.Russia and China abstained from Monday's vote, but did not veto the resolution outright in light of the desire expressed by the Palestinian Authority and regional countries to avoid a resumption of bloodshed in the besieged Strip.

